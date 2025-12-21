The Silly Reason I'm On Edge (Again) About How Steve's Story Could End In Stranger Things

Know that as I write the next sentence, I’m feeling very stressed and annoyed with myself that I’m worrying about this again. OK, alright, here we go: I’m nervous that Steve Harrington is going to die in Season 5 of Stranger Things . Yeah, once again, I’m concerned for the fate of Joe Keery’s character as we go into the final episodes of this show. However, this time, these feelings came up because of a very silly thing the Duffer Brothers did ahead of the episodes dropping on Netflix’s 2025 schedule .

Now, this silly thing involves Funko Pops and an appearance on The Tonight Show. As Matt and Ross Duffer spoke to Jimmy Fallon about what’s to come, the host asked them to use the figurines give hints about how the rest of Stranger Things will go. They put Barb on the floor, stacked Henry, Will and the big bad Vecna on top of each other, and Eleven got put in a glass of water. It was ridiculous. However, things took a turn when they put Steve on the edge of the desk, AND THEN HE FELL (as you can see in the images below):

Image credit: NBC Image credit: NBC

Notably, the crowd had a worried reaction when the Duffers put Steve on the literal edge (which you can see in the video below). While the creators claimed that “he’s fine,” I can’t help but think about this as a bad omen. Obviously, they could be messing with us, especially since Joe Keery’s character dying has been a big worry for a long time now. However, I do think there’s reason to be concerned.

Your Stranger Things Theories Are Wrong, According to The Duffer Brothers | The Tonight Show - YouTube Watch On

First of all, for a very long time now, there have been theories about Steve dying . Joe Keery’s character is a fan-fave, and Steve’s best moments are iconic; losing him would be seriously tragic. However, to me, it seems possible that he could sacrifice himself to save the kids and Hawkins and go out a hero.

Adding to this, in the trailer for Season 5, Volume 2 , Steve and Dustin have a moment where they tell each other, “You die, I die.” And while it appears that literally everyone is in danger and all their lives are on the line, it would seem that these two boys might be in a particularly precarious situation. Plus, with them fighting this season, and Dustin putting himself in danger on a couple of occasions, I'm worried that things could go too far and one or both of them could wind up dead. So, yeah, I’m anxious.

Now, these silly little Funko Pops were the final nail in my coffin. Why, of all the characters, would they put Steve Harrington on the edge? What does he do that constitutes that line of thinking? I mean, I know he’s willing to put himself in danger to save everyone, but what specifically will happen in the episodes that are about to air on the 2025 TV schedule that made the Duffers do this?

Maybe they’re just trolling, that’s certainly possible. However, no one is safe on Stranger Things, I know that. Therefore, this funny little move tipped me over the edge into worrying about Steve Harrington again.

