How To Watch Grotesquerie Online Starring Travis Kelce And Stream Ryan Murphy’s New Horror Thriller Anywhere

How To Watch Grotesquerie Online

Watch Grotesquerie: Synopsis

Ryan Murphy is back with a gleefully gruesome new freak show. Taking inspiration from police procedurals like True Detective, Murphy puts his trademark spin on the genre with this lurid and compelling 10-part series in which Niecy Nash (Scream Queens) plays a detective investigating a spate of mass murders in a small town. Read on below where we explain how to watch Grotesquerie online and stream every episode from anywhere.

As we wait for the next installment of American Horror Story to hit our screens, super-producer Murphy presents Grotesquerie to fill the Rubber Man-shaped hole in our lives. The new FX drama reunites him with collaborators such as Jon Robin Baitz (Doctor Odyssey) and Joe Baken (American Horror Stories) – fellow co-creators of this show – in addition to Emmy-winning actors Nash (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Courtney B. Vance (The People vs. O.J. Simpson) and Nicholas Chavez (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story). And, though it explores a different genre, viewers can expect some typical Ryan Murphy hallmarks: transgressive sex, lashings of gore, and unexpected narrative twists.

Grotesquerie teams up Detective Lois Tryon (Nash) with Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond) – a nun with an interest in “rituals, cults, and their place in American life” – to find the person responsible for a series of grisly killings. In close proximity to such chilling inhumanity, the case soon exposes the dark cracks in their own lives, with the alcohol-dependent Lois struggling to maintain her sanity, while Sister Megan entertains a rather sinful obsession with Father Charlie (Chavez), a progressive and rather lustful young priest.

The ace up the show’s sleeve? The addition of NFL superstar Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s beau and the world’s most recognisable tight end, to the main cast. Making his acting debut, the fledgling thesp will share the screen with players like Academy Award-nominee Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), who, as stern custodian Nurse Redd, gets to deliver some sublimely outrageous lines of dialogue. And "I get a shiver in my quiver just thinking about it” is just one of them.

Grotesquerie promises to be a wildly entertaining treat leading up to spooky season. Want to know more? The following details everything you need for how to watch Grotesquerie online, for free with Hulu and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Grotesquerie online in the US

US viewers can watch Grotesquerie on FX from Wednesday, September 25 at 10pm ET/PT. The FX drama will have a total of ten episodes, with two being broadcast back-to-back every week in the same timeslot.

Don’t have cable? There are lots of ways to watch Grotesquerie online. FuboTV is an excellent cable replacement, whose entry-level Pro Plan provides a lineup of well over 100 channels for $79.99 a month (after the introductory rate of $49.99 for your first month). And, if you’re new to the service, you won’t pay anything for your first week thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

A more affordable option is available with a Sling TV subscription. You’ll need to select its Sling Blue plan, which is currently only $22.50 for your first month (and $45 a month thereafter).

FX also comes as a part of the Hulu + Live TV package, starting from $76.99 a month. Just want to watch Grotesquerie? A Hulu subscription might be the cost-effective method. Hulu plans start from only $7.99 a month if you don't mind ads, or $14.99 a month to go commercial-free. But if you haven't used Hulu before, you can also give it a try for nothing with its 30-day free trial. New episodes of Grotesquerie will be available the day after they air on FX.

How to watch Grotesquerie from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and want to stream Grotesquerie on a streaming service, just as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch Grotesquerie as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Hulu or Disney Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Hulu, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Grotesquerie, head to a service like Sling TV or Hulu.

How to watch Grotesquerie online in Canada

Canadian viewers can also watch Grotesquerie through FX, from Wednesday, September 25 with the first of two weekly episodes airing from 10pm ET/PT. There’s also the option to stream the show on-demand via FX Now, although you’ll need to enter your cable login details.

And, following the show’s run on FX, it’s likely to be added to the Disney Plus content library, alongside shows like The Bear, American Horror Stories, and Shogun. You can pick up a Disney Plus subscription from CA$7.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, or CA$11.99 a month / CA$119.99 per year without ads.

How to watch Grotesquerie online in the UK

Disney Plus is bringing a heady dose of Halloween thrills to the UK. Viewers across the pond can watch Grotesquerie from Thursday, September 26, with two brand-new episodes made available to stream each week.

Disney Plus plans begin from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month, or the £10.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

An American abroad trying to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

How to watch Grotesquerie online in Australia

There’s been no official announcement that Grotesquerie will arrive on Disney Plus this month. However, considering it will have its international release on Disney in the UK from Thursday, September 26, we’d hazard a guess that the show will also debut the same day in Australia, too.

There are just a few subscription options to choose from in Australia. Go monthly for AU$13.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$17.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

Grotesquerie Trailer

Grotesquerie | Official Trailer | Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Travis Kelce - YouTube Watch On

Grotesquerie Episode Release Schedule

Grotesquerie – Episode 1: Wednesday, September 25

Grotesquerie – Episode 2: Wednesday, September 25

Grotesquerie – Episode 3: Wednesday, October 2

Grotesquerie – Episode 4: Wednesday, October 2

Grotesquerie – Episode 5: Wednesday, October 9

Grotesquerie – Episode 6: Wednesday, October 9

Grotesquerie – Episode 7: Wednesday, October 16

Grotesquerie – Episode 8: Wednesday, October 16

Grotesquerie – Episode 9: Wednesday, October 23

Grotesquerie – Episode 10: Wednesday, October 23

Who is in the cast of Grotesquerie? Niecy Nash as Det. Lois Tryon

Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon

Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd

Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan

Nicholas Chavez as Father Charlie

Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon

Tessa Ferrer as Grace Finn

Spenser Granese as Justin Blake

Travis Kelce as TBC