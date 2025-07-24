How To Watch Under The Bridge And Stream Every Episode Of This Shocking True Crime Series Free From Anywhere

Watch Under The Bridge online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Friday, July 25 (all episodes) Free Stream: Watch all episodes on ITVX International Streams: Hulu (US) | CBC Gem/Disney Plus (CA) | SBS On Demand (AU) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Under The Bridge: Preview

True crime fans won’t want to miss this gripping eight-part drama. Starring a talented cast led by Academy Award-nominee Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), it delves into the real-life murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk in British Columbia by a group of her female peers, an event which sent shockwaves through Canadian society. Dark, compelling, and full of unsettling performances, you can watch Under the Bridge online and stream all eight episodes 100% free on ITVX now – simply read our guide below for more details.

Developed by Quinn Shephard from Rebecca Godfrey’s bestseller, Under the Bridge charts the circumstances of Reena Virk’s notorious killing in 1997, a crime which The Globe and Mail described as being “elevated into a national tragedy.” Gladstone – Emmy-nominated here – takes on the role of Officer Cam Bentland, the only person to take Reena’s initial disappearance seriously. Reena, meanwhile, is played by Vritika Gupta (The Captain’s Mistress). Socially awkward, bullied, and ostracised by her community, she finds temporary refuge with a girl-gang dubbed the Crip Mafia Cartel. Until, that is, she’s reported missing and they’re suspected of homicide.

The series touches on race and religion, as well as incisively exploring the psychology of girl gang bullying. The award-nominated Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six), playing a version of the author Rebecca, gets compromisingly close to the suspects as she undergoes research for her book on troubled Victoria teens. Her relationship to gang ringleader Josephine (Chloe Guidry) becomes particularly thorny, with both exploiting their mutual connection to individually self-serving ends.

This multi-layered series explores the many factors surrounding Reena’s murder, all lent a chillingly plausible humanity by a superb cast – not only its A-list leads, but the up-and-coming ensemble of young women too, whose performances The Daily Beast describe as providing “an unnerving, deeply gut-wrenching sense of volatility and violence, one which makes Under the Bridge almost impossible to look away from.”

Sensitively told and powerfully acted, don’t miss this explosive true-life tale: watch Under the Bridge online as explained below and binge all eight episodes FREE on ITVX and from anywhere now.

Watch Under The Bridge online FREE in the UK

Released in the US last April, UK fans can finally watch Under the Bridge online and stream all eight episodes of this acclaimed true-life drama. The entire series will be available to stream free on ITVX from Friday, July 25, with weekly episodes airing on ITV1 from 9pm BST the same day.

ITV1 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RU).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch Under The Bridge free from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Under the Bridge online just as you would at home.

While services like ITVX block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address and allow you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access the platform from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Under the Bridge as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Under the Bridge, head to ITVX.

How to watch Under The Bridge online in the US

You can watch all eight episodes of Under the Bridge online now with a subscription to Hulu, with the show being released over a year ago in the States.

Don’t yet have an account? There are a few different Hulu plans to pick from. You can choose one its on-demand only plans, which come with a 30-day free trial to new members. Thereafter, you’ll pay $9.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $18.99 a month to go commercial free.

There’s also the money-saving option to select one of the Disney Plus bundle plans, and get Hulu and Disney content from just $10.99 a month.

How to watch Under The Bridge online in Canada

If you’re located in the Great North, there are two options to watch Under the Bridge online – and one of them completely free. Episodes were added to CBC Gem last year, and anyone in the country can watch all eight installments of the limited series at zero cost– simply create an account and start streaming! Those happy to splash out on Disney Plus will also find the acclaimed true-crime series available to watch there, too.

Currently out of the country? Simply download a VPN to connect to ITVX or your regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.

How to watch Under The Bridge online in Australia

Every episode of Under the Bridge was added to SBS On Demand on July 1. Aussie viewers can sign-up to the service without paying any membership fees. Simply log in, or create a new account by providing a few personal details (name, email address, DOB, etc.), and start bingeing the entire series now.

NB: If you’re traveling and want to connect to your preferred streaming service, purchase a VPN. That way you can watch Under The Bridge online from wherever you happen to be.

Under The Bridge Trailer

Under The Bridge Cast

Lily Gladstone as Cam Bentland

Vritika Gupta as Reena Virk

Chloe Guidry as Josephine Bell

Javon "Wanna" Walton as Warren Glowatski

Izzy G as Kelly Ellard

Aiyana Goodfellow as Dusty Pace

Ezra Faroque Khan as Manjit Virk

Archie Panjabi as Suman Virk

Riley Keough as Rebecca Godfrey

Under The Bridge Episode Release Schedule

All eight episodes will be added to ITVX to stream on July 25. The series will also be airing weekly on ITV’s linear channel on the following days:

Under The Bridge – Episode 1, “Looking Glass”: Friday, July 25

“In 1997, teenager Reena Virk attends a party and never returns home. Her disappearance intrigues a novelist returning to her hometown, who finds herself drawn into the hidden world of the teen suspects.”

Under The Bridge – Episode 2, “The John Gotti of Seven Oaks”: Friday, August 1

“Cam is thrown by a shocking discovery, and the police rush to unravel what really happened under the bridge; Josephine makes a deal with Rebecca, while a look into the past reveals Reena's first rebellion.”

Under The Bridge – Episode 3, “Blood Oath”: Friday, August 8

“Upsetting news shakes the small town of Victoria, and as rumours surface, Rebecca and Cam reconnect; Reena enters Josephine's mafia fantasy world.”

Under The Bridge – Episode 4, “Beautiful British Columbia”: Friday, August 15

“In 1979, Suman and Manjit fall in love, setting into motion a series of events that will change their lives forever; in 1997, the Seven Oaks girls go to the Virk house for a dinner to remember, leading to the shocking revelation of Manjit's secret.”

Under The Bridge – Episode 5, “When The Heat Comes Down”: Friday, August 22

“Tensions rise as suspicions surround the teens; Rebecca and Cam hatch a plan, but an unexpected detour leads Rebecca down a strange rabbit hole, resulting in a new bond.”

Under The Bridge – Episode 6, “In Water They Sink The Same”: Friday, August 29

“Past and present wounds entwine as Rebecca and Cam's alliance is tested; the Virks discuss taking matters into their own hands; the teens use a school dance as cover for their escape plan, all as another life is threatened.”

Under The Bridge – Episode 7 , “Three and Seven”: Friday, September 5

“The unfolding trial pushes Rebecca to the brink as she begins to question who she should defend; Cam's allegiance to the justice system is tested as details from the night of the murder are finally revealed.”

Under The Bridge – Episode 8, “Mercy Alone”: Friday, September 12

“The last opportunity for justice arrives as all the participants reckon with their true involvement in the events that transpired.”