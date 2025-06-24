How To Watch The Bear Season 4 Online And Stream Every Episode Of The Emmy-Winning Drama Free From Anywhere

Watch The Bear Season 4 Online

Watch The Bear Season 4: Preview

The dramatic stakes are higher this season than the actual steaks at The Bear are cooked to perfection, as Chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) grapples with his own personal demons and a financial crisis that could see his Chi-town restaurant close in less than sixty days. Get ready to devour another batch of intensely entertaining episodes with our guide below, where we explain how to watch The Bear Season 4 online and stream every episode for free now and from anywhere with a VPN.

Created by Christopher Storer, the critically acclaimed dramedy returns as Carmy, sous-chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), line cook Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), and hot-headed maître d Ritchie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) fight for the future of The Bear, promising more of the same exquisitely acted family drama and blood pressure-raising kitchen chaos that earned it a whopping 21 Primetime Emmy Awards.

We’ve come a long way since talented chef Carmen returned home and transformed his late brother Mikey’s sandwich shop The Original Beef of Chicagoland into fine dining establishment The Bear. But financial woes and Carmy’s desire to prove himself could quickly shutter the restaurant’s doors. When Season 4 begins, there aren’t any more cash-stuffed tins of tomatoes to find: just key investor Cicero with a timer counting down, and warning that, “When that shows zero, this restaurant needs to cease operations.”

So far, Carmy’s quest for perfection hasn’t helped much. His exacting list of “non-negotiables” alienated his staff, and his increasingly toxic behavior is making it incredibly tempting for Sydney to accept the Chef de Cuisine post that Adam has offered her. We’re yet to discover the cliffhanger consequences of that Chicago Tribune review that had Carmen seeing red at the end of last season, but it seems like he's on the cusp of stepping up, taking responsibility, and salvaging his closest relationships and his business. “We could make it calm,” he implores Sydney in the trailer. “We could make it delicious. We can make people happy.”

With an average 96% Rotten Tomatoes score, it's undeniably one of the best shows currently on TV. And, though Season 3 almost lost the show its Michelin star, Lauren Sarner of The New York Post countered that, ‘“Despite its flaws in narrative focus — or lack thereof — “The Bear” remains an emotional show filled with top performances.”

We can't wait for these 10 new episodes worthy of of a chef’s kiss, and, as we explain in the following, you can watch The Bear Season 4 online now, free to new Hulu subscribers and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch The Bear Season 4 online for free in the US

US viewers can watch The Bear Season 4 online from Wednesday, June 25, with all 10 episodes uploaded to binge as of 8pm ET / 5pm PT. It’s exclusive to Hulu, so you’ll need a membership to enjoy the show.

There are a variety of Hulu plans to choose from. Firstly, you can opt for one of its on-demand only plans, which comes with a 30-day free trial to new members. Thereafter, you’ll pay $9.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $18.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $82.99 per month (after the 3-day free trial available for new members). That comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too.

You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $10.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

How to watch The Bear Season 4 online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and want to stream The Bear on a streaming service, just as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think it’s right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch The Bear Season 4 as if you were at home with a VPN

How to watch The Bear Season 4 online in Canada

Ready for another helping of award-winning drama? Canadian viewers can watch The Bear Season 4 online on Wednesday, June 25, at the same time as their American cousins, but with the entire season dropping on Disney Plus instead.

Don’t have a Disney Plus account? Subscriptions being at CA$8.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$12.99 a month/CA$129.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$15.99 a month/CA$159.99 a year).

How to watch The Bear Season 4 online in the UK

In the UK, viewers can watch The Bear Season 4 online in line with its North American release – from 1am BST on Thursday, June 26, though they’ll need a Disney Plus account which is home to all four seasons of the Emmy-winning show plus much, much more.

Disney Plus plans start from £4.99 a month across the pond. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £8.99, or the £12.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

An American abroad trying to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

How to watch The Bear Season 4 online in Australia

Prepare for more pulse-raising chaos in the kitchen! Aussies are able to watch The Bear Season 4 online, with every episode available to stream from Thursday, June 26 with a subscription to Disney Plus.

In Australia, there are just a few membership options. Go monthly for AU$15.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$159.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$20.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

The Bear Season 4 Trailer

The Bear Season 4 Episode Release Schedule

You can tuck into 10 new episodes of The Bear Season 4 when the show returns on June 25:

Who Is In The Cast Of The Bear Season 4?

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero

Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Corey Hendrix as Gary "Sweeps" Woods

Oliver Platt as Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski

Molly Gordon as Claire Dunlap

Ricky Staffieri as Theodore Fak

Christopher Zucchero as "Chi-Chi"

Chris Witaske as Pete

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto

David Zayas as David

Sarah Ramos as Chef Jessica

Andrew Lopez as Garrett

Rene Gube as Ever GM

Brian Koppelman as Nicholas "The Computer" Marshall

Will Poulter as Luca

How Many Episodes Of The Bear Season 4 Are There? Those ravenous for The Bear Season 4 will be glad to know there are another 10 episodes to enjoy this time around, and all being dished up together on June 25.