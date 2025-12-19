How To Watch Heated Rivalry Episode 5 Online And Stream The Steamy Canadian Sports Drama From Anywhere Now

Watch Heated Rivalry Episode 5 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Friday, December 19 (US, CA, AU) US Stream: HBO Max International Streaming Options: Crave (CA) | HBO Max (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Heated Rivalry Episode 5: Preview

Ardent followers of Jacob Tierney’s gay sports drama continue to fan the flames of its success, as Heated Rivalry expands its popularity worldwide. The secret romance between Shane (Hudson Williams) and Ilya (Connor Storrie) has taken a step forward as the high-profile sportsmen finally dropped their guard…and not just their clothes. But will they be emboldened to declare their love and face the potential scrutiny of the Major Hockey League? Find out below where we explain how to watch Heated Rivalry episode 5 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers series, this TV adaptation has continued to delight fans in Canada (it’s officially Crave’s number one original series) and around the world. Affection for the show has been immense, and it’s likely your socials have been blowing up with Heated Rivalry related buzz and fervent fan reactions. As a result of its swoon-worthy success, it was announced on December 12 that it had been greenlit for a second season!

Kicking off last week’s episode was a propulsive montage capturing the rhythm of their relationship – training hard, slicing the ice, and hooking up on those fleeting occasions their teams’ face off on the ice – before we see their dynamic shift. Yes, Ilya finally asked Shane to sleep over and, post-coitus, the usually aloof Russian dutifully made him a tuna melt, leaving the entire internet elated. The scene showed them more at ease and honest with each other, and, in a rare first, even calling each other by their given names. But perhaps afraid of the personal cost of coming out, Shane abruptly broke things off.

That's led to him dating movie star Rose Landry (Sophie Nélisse) as things between him and Ilya gain a Saltburn-like intensity, as desire potently combines with jealousy. Their private and public lives keep them a world apart. Yet they still clearly want each other. After all, it’s Ilya that Shane is thinking of, recalling Ilya’s attempt to make him envious by grinding up against a random girl in a club, as he hops into bed with his famous girlfriend.

Now it’s time for penultimate episode “I’ll Believe in Anything,” which should dial up the antagonism and drama as both character’s face a huge crunch point in their relationship. Plus, it’s rumoured that Scott (who we met in episode 3) will publicly out himself by kissing Kip, putting Shane and Ilya's unions under additional strain. As the synopsis for this week’s highly-anticipated episode declares, “Both men must face truths they’ve long avoided, deciding whether love is worth risking everything.”

The clock is running out on this intense romance. Catch the final episodes with our guide explaining how to watch Heated Rivalry episode 5 online, and access the hit show from any country with a VPN.

Watch Heated Rivalry episode 5 online in the US

(Image credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Discovery)

Get ready for more steamy action on and off the ice! US viewers can watch Heated Rivalry episode 5 online with HBO Max. The latest episode of the sports romance is available from Friday, December 19 at 12am PT / 3am ET, with new episodes released at the same time each week.

Streaming exclusively on HBO Max, subscriptions start from $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year), with the option to upgrade to the Standard ($18.49) and Premium ($22.99) plans.

HBO Max is also available as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you're a new or returning subscriber, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter). The HBO Max add-on will cost $10.99 a month until you cancel.

How to watch Heated Rivalry online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Heated Rivalry episode 5 online just as you would at home.

While services like HBO Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Heated Rivalry online as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including HBO Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for HBO Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US or Australia.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - to watch Heated Rivalry, head to HBO Max.

How to watch Heated Rivalry episode 5 online in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

Grab your skates because Heated Rivalry episode 5 lands this Friday, December 19, and you'll need a subscription to Crave to catch the platform's number one original series.

Crave has two different plans to choose from. Crave Standard with Ads is the most affordable at CA$11.99 a month, providing customers with two simultaneous streams. The Premium tier, meanwhile, provides ad-free access, offline downloads, and four simultaneous streams for CA$22 per month.

If you're outside Canada when episodes arrive, make sure to use NordVPN to catch all the action.

How to watch Heated Rivalry episode 5 online in Australia

(Image credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Discovery)

Down Under you can catch the latest hot-and-heavy installment and stream Heated Rivalry episode 5 online with a HBO Max subscription. The first two episodes debuted on November 28, and new episodes will be uploaded every Friday until December 26.

You’ll pay AU$11.99 a month (AU$119.99 annually) for the Basic with Ads plan, which enables you to stream on two devices simultaneously and in full HD resolution. Pay AU$15.99 and upgrade to the Standard plan, which removes annoying ads and enables download functionality (up to 30), or, for an additional six Aussie dollars, pay AU$21.99 for the Premium option. That facilitates streaming to four devices, downloads, and top-notch features like 4K UHD streaming (where available).

A US citizen in Australia? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch your favorite TV shows and movies no matter where you’re located.

Can I watch Heated Rivalry online in the UK?

According to Deadline, several broadcasters are looking to acquire Heated Rivalry and a deal is reported to be "imminent". So although it's not available to watch in Blighty just yet, it sounds like UK viewers won't have long to wait.

It's possible it'll be picked up by Sky TV's streaming service NOW, where many other HBO shows (like The Last of Us and And Just Like That...) receive a streaming release. Alternatively, it might be made available on HBO Max when the service is launched across the pond next March 2026.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like HBO Max while overseas, simply download a VPN and access the same great content you’d normally watch.

Heated Rivalry Trailer

Heated Rivalry | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Heated Rivalry Cast

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander

Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov

François Arnaud as Scott Hunter

Christina Chang as Yuna Hollander

Dylan Walsh as David Hollander

Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Svetlana Vetrova

Sophie Nélisse as Rose Landry

Callan Potter as Hayden Pike

Robbie G.K. as Christopher "Kip" Grady

Kolton Stewart as Carter Vaughn

Heated Rivalry Episode Release Schedule (US, CA, AU)

The Canadian drama debuted with a two-episode premiere on November 28. New episodes will arrive weekly, as per the below: