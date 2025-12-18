How Involved Will Travis Kelce Be In Planning His And Taylor Swift's Wedding? An Insider Shared Their Take

In many cases, when it comes to wedding planning, women do a lot of the work. So, in the months after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement , there’s been a question about how involved the NFL star will be in planning their upcoming nuptials. Now, an insider has shared their take on how much the football player will help out before the big day.

After Swift and Kelce got engaged in August, there have been tons of rumors about their upcoming wedding. Allegedly, they’ve set their date for June 13, 2026 , and it’s been reported that they’ll tie the knot at The Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Now, when it comes to the other things that need to be planned for this ceremony, a source made claims to People about how involved the New Heights co-host will be in that process, saying:

When it comes to wedding planning, nothing feels rushed or one-sided. They’re both equally involved and excited, and this isn’t something one or the other is carrying on their own. They’re approaching it as a partnership, talking things through together and enjoying the process in a way that feels natural to them.

Considering how busy both Swift and Kelce are, I’d imagine it’d be tough if one or the other had to take on the majority of the wedding planning. So, it’s nice to know that they’re reportedly doing it as a team. Plus, if their engagement photos say anything about the tight end’s ability to prepare a wedding event, I’d want him to be super involved in the process, too.

I also love that they’re reportedly not rushing this. Again, they’re super busy. While the Kansas City Chiefs won’t be in the playoffs this year, Travis Kelce is still working on his podcast, plus his history of work would suggest that he probably has other projects in the works too.

Meanwhile, Swift is in the middle of releasing her docuseries, The End of an Era, on the 2025 TV schedule . Those with a Disney+ subscription can watch it alongside a brand new pro-shot of The Eras Tour. She also, you know, released The Life of a Showgirl in October. So, she’s been keeping plenty busy.

All this is to say, teamwork makes the dream work, especially when said team has a lot of other stuff going on outside of planning a wedding.

Now, thinking about that ceremony, it’s been alleged that Swift and Kelce don’t want their wedding to be big or have a ton of people in attendance. There have also been claims made about the pop star’s bridesmaids and more.

Meanwhile, while the couple hasn’t said much about their upcoming wedding, their excitement about their engagement has been made very apparent. We’ve also heard fun stories from them about this big moment in their lives, including a humorous story about Swift forgetting to tell Ed Sheeran about their engagement (because he does not have a phone).

At the moment, it’s hard to say anything for sure about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, because they haven’t confirmed much themselves. However, if these rumors prove to be true, I’m happy they’re planning it all together and working as a team to put together what is sure to be one of the biggest days of their lives.