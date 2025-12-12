How To Watch Heated Rivalry Episode 4 Online And Stream The Steamy Romance Series From Anywhere

Watch Heated Rivalry Episode 4 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Friday, December 12 (US, CA, AU) US Stream: HBO Max International Streaming Options: Crave (CA) | HBO Max (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Heated Rivalry Episode 4: Preview

It’s all to play for as Scott and Ilya grab their sticks for more incandescent encounters on and off the ice. The Canadian series and adaptation of Rachel Reid’s best-selling novel went viral on social media for its frank and fearless depiction of intimacy between two gay hockey players. Yet what’s keeping viewers rooted to their seats is seeing how their burgeoning romance will blossom. Read on below for how to watch Heated Rivalry episode 4, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Created and directed by Jacob Tierney, Heated Rivalry’s two-episode debut had us hooked from the word go. While first gaining traction for its nudity and NSFW sex scenes (which the show delivered in spades), viewers remained invested in the off-rink relationship of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, brought to life with palpable chemistry by actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie.

Fans eager for more Hollander and Rozanov hijinks might have felt they were done dirty last week, when episode 3 switched focus to the initially peripheral yet hunky Scott Hunter (François Arnaud), captain of the New York Admirals.

Interpolating character’s from Reid’s first book, Game Changers, it gave the audience another version of same-sex intimacy, as Scott fell hard for square-jawed, sweet-natured smoothie shop barista Kip (Robbie G.K.). It was a tender counterpoint to Shane and Ilya’s dynamic: theirs driven by lust and machismo, while, as Arnaud explained, his character’s relationship privileged “love and liberation,” to suggest how stormy passion might be tempered into something more steady.

Episode 4 (entitled “Rose”) will return viewers to our central duo. And, after all their steamy bedroom action, more complicated emotions arise as Shane realizes he’s falling for Ilya – and potentially heading for heartache. But will the aloof Russian, who ghosted Shane after the shame of losing to Latvia, have the courage to reciprocate his feelings?

Find out with the following, tell-all guide. It’ll explain how to watch Heated Rivalry episode 4 online, and access the show from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch Heated Rivalry episode 4 online in the US

(Image credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Discovery)

Shane and Ilya are back to melt the ice! US viewers can watch Heated Rivalry episode 4 online with HBO Max. The latest episode of the sports romance is available from Friday, December 12 at 12am PT / 3am ET, with new episodes released at the same time each week.

Streaming exclusively on HBO Max, subscriptions start from $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year), with the option to upgrade to the Standard ($18.49) and Premium ($22.99) plans.

HBO Max is also available as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime. If you're a new or returning subscriber, there’s a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial up for grabs ($14.99 a month thereafter). The HBO Max add-on will cost $10.99 a month until you cancel.

How to watch Heated Rivalry online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Heated Rivalry episode 4 online just as you would at home.

While services like HBO Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Heated Rivalry online as if you were at home with a VPN

How to watch Heated Rivalry episode 4 online in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

Looking for the latest episode of the hit Canadian series? Those in the Great North can watch Heated Rivalry episode 4 this Friday, December 12, and catch the critically acclaimed gay sports drama with a subscription to Crave.

Crave has two different plans to choose from. Crave Standard with Ads is the most affordable at CA$11.99 a month, providing customers with two simultaneous streams. The Premium tier, meanwhile, provides ad-free access, offline downloads, and four simultaneous streams for CA$22 per month.

If you're outside Canada when episodes arrive, make sure to use NordVPN to catch all the action.

How to watch Heated Rivalry episode 4 online in Australia

(Image credit: HBO Max/Warner Bros. Discovery)

Things are getting hot Down Under. Aussie stans of the show can watch Heated Rivalry episode 4 online with a HBO Max subscription. The first two episodes debuted on November 28, and new episodes will be uploaded every Friday.

You’ll pay AU$11.99 a month (AU$119.99 annually) for the Basic with Ads plan, which enables you to stream on two devices simultaneously and in full HD resolution. Pay AU$15.99 and upgrade to the Standard plan, which removes annoying ads and enables download functionality (up to 30), or, for an additional six Aussie dollars, pay AU$21.99 for the Premium option. That facilitates streaming to four devices, downloads, and top-notch features like 4K UHD streaming (where available).

A US citizen in Australia? Simply purchase a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch your favorite TV shows and movies no matter where you’re located.

Can I watch Heated Rivalry online in the UK?

The UK situation is still unknown. Despite gaining traction worldwide, Heated Rivalry hasn't been licensed for broadcast there yet.

It's possible it'll be picked up by Sky TV's streaming service NOW, where many other HBO shows (like The Last of Us and And Just Like That...) receive a streaming release. Alternatively, it might be made available on HBO Max when the service is launched across the pond next March 2026.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like HBO Max while overseas, simply download a VPN and access the same great content you’d normally watch.

Heated Rivalry Trailer

Heated Rivalry | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Heated Rivalry Cast

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander

Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov

François Arnaud as Scott Hunter

Christina Chang as Yuna Hollander

Dylan Walsh as David Hollander

Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Svetlana Vetrova

Sophie Nélisse as Rose Landry

Callan Potter as Hayden Pike

Robbie G.K. as Christopher "Kip" Grady

Kolton Stewart as Carter Vaughn

Heated Rivalry Episode Release Schedule (US, CA, AU)

The Canadian drama debuted with a two-episode premiere on November 28. New episodes will arrive weekly, as per the below: