Kylie Jenner’s Holiday Party Outfit Had Neck Feathers, And You Have To See It To Understand

Nobody does the holidays like the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kim Kardashian, of course, has her hallway of Christmas trees, but the reality TV stars also love to dress for the occasion (even Kourtney donned a Santa costume, despite her outfit rebellion). Kylie Jenner may have chosen a different path than the traditional red and green for her holiday party outfit, but her pink dress with feathers around her neck is a festive look you’ve got to see.

Kylie Jenner donned pink for the Kylie Cosmetics Christmas celebration, as the company marked its 10th anniversary this year. Her look was giving showgirl, as she shared a couple of Instagram Stories from the December 17 bash, and I’m loving the feathery detailing!

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram Stories)

In a likely homage to Kylie Cosmetics, the 28-year-old sported the brand’s signature colors in a form-fitting Conner Ives dress that featured feathers over her hips and around her neck. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling twirled for the camera to show off the backless dress, with the feathers appearing to be attached to the front of the halter.

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram Stories)

The feature gave an illusion not unlike angel wings, or maybe a different fantastical being, as the person filming the video (presumably Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner) exclaimed:

Kylie Jenner! What? Oh my God, you look like a Christmas fairy!

This isn’t the first time The Kardashians star has sported pink recently. She mashed Barbiecore with her “King Kylie” aesthetic at the Kylie Cosmetics anniversary party a couple of months ago, and that came after the pink latex lingerie she showed off at a Khy photoshoot in September.

Speaking of Kylie Jenner’s fashion brand, Khy’s winter line also features plenty of pink, as well as wintry white and even animal print on gowns with some fairly risqué cutouts. I kind of like that she took the color options away from red and green, but I was surprised that there was no silver, given her recent affinity for the color.

Kylie Jenner was draped in silver at Paris Fashion Week this fall, following the lead of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, who both also got their shine on with wildly different looks. She also hit us with a thirst trap not too long ago, posting photos of herself in the shower wearing a silver bikini.

Another recent, somewhat surprising fashion choice we’ve seen from the makeup mogul lately was when she accompanied boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Marty Supreme, with the couple wearing matching bright orange outfits. This had nothing to do with Kylie Jenner’s own fashion tastes, however, as Chalamet is doing the whole method dressing thing, and he even got his mom in on the fun, matching with her in orange at the 2025 movie’s New York premiere.

We’ll have to see what he and Kylie Jenner are up to this Christmas — not that the super private couple will share that info, but the Dune star did make the rare comment about Kylie Jenner recently in regards to her Christmas gift, so you never know!

Until then, you can continue to see what Kylie and the rest of her family are up to on The Kardashians each Thursday with a Hulu subscription.