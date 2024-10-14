How To Watch Mr Loverman Online And Stream Every Episode Of The Comedy Drama Series Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Mr Loverman Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Monday, October 14 New Episodes: every Monday at 9pm UK time Channel: BBC One Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Mr Loverman: Synopsis

Based on Bernadine Evaristo’s acclaimed 2013 novel, and starring Lennie James (Line of Duty) as a closeted 74-year-old Antiguan man living a double life in London, Mr Loverman promises to inspire audiences with its heartfelt tale of true love, self-acceptance, and overcoming prejudice. Our below guide contains everything you need for how to watch Mr Loverman online and stream every episode 100% free on BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

James portrays Evaristo’s colourful protagonist Barrington in this 8-part adaptation from Nathaniel Price (Tin Star, Noughts + Crosses). Barry's a suave septuagenarian living in London’s Hackney, a married man with two daughters, a grandkid, and a dapper dress sense. But this façade obscures a more complicated reality, and as the hour glass empties, he’s closer than ever to living his truth: that he’s been in a secret relationship with his best friend Morris (Ariyon Bakare) for the past 50 years.

It’s a moving love story that spans decades and multiple continents. From their childhood days in Antigua, it’s clear that Barry and Morris (played in their youth by Gabin Kongolo and Keenan Munn-Francis) share a deep connection, one that outlasts Barry's life in London with his wife Carmen. That relationship falls apart as his devotion to Morris grows, and Carmen (Sharon Clarke, Lost Boys & Fairies) – who has secrets of her own – doesn’t for a moment think he could be in love with another man.

Mr Loverman presents a compelling story that artfully critiques prescriptive ideas around sexuality and Black masculinity, anchored by two deeply committed performances. In advance reviews, Digital Spy hailed the chemistry between James and Bakare as “crushingly flawless” while describing the series – in its nuanced depiction of Britain’s older Caribbean community – as “bittersweet,” “earnest and raw.”

You can catch every episode of this moving LGBTQ drama now. Simply read on, as we explain how to watch Mr Loverman online and binge all eight episodes for free from anywhere.

How to watch Mr Loverman online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

Brits can watch Mr Loverman online fromMonday, October 14, and binge all eight episodes on BBC iPlayer as soon as 6am UK time. Alternatively, BBC One will air two episodes back-to-back each week at 9pm from the show’s debut. Scroll on below for our full episode listing.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Mr Loverman online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Mr Loverman online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Mr Loverman as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Mr Loverman, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I Watch Mr Loverman in the US, Canada, and Australia?

Non-UK citizens are out of luck. As far as we known, no broadcaster has picked up the broadcast rights to Mr Loverman in the US, Canada, or Australia. Sony Pictures Television are confirmed as distributing the series to foreign markets, though, and many high-profile BBC shows find their international streaming home on BritBox. We’ll update this space once we get more information.

A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.

Mr Loverman Trailer

Mr Loverman - Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Mr Loverman Episode Release Schedule

All eight episodes will be able to stream on BBC iPlayer as a boxset from October 14. Below is the show’s linear TV schedule:

Mr Loverman – Episode 1: Monday, October 14 @ 9pm BST

Mr Loverman – Episode 2: Monday, October 14 @ 9.30pm BST

Mr Loverman – Episode 3: Monday, October 21 @ 9pm BST

Mr Loverman – Episode 4: Monday, October 21 @ 9.30pm BST

Mr Loverman – Episode 5: Monday, October 28 @ 9pm GMT

Mr Loverman – Episode 6: Monday, October 28 @ 9.30pm GMT

Mr Loverman – Episode 7: Monday, November 4 @ 9pm GMT

Mr Loverman – Episode 8: Monday, November 4 @ 9.30pm GMT

Who Is In The Cast Of Mr Loverman? Lennie James as Barrington Jedidiah Walker Sharon D Clarke as Carmel Walker Ariyon Bakare as Morris De La Roux Tamara Lawrance as Maxine Walker Sharlene Whyte as Donna Walker Tahj Miles as Daniel Juliet Garricks as Augusta Suzette Llewellyn as Odette De La Roux Lochlann Ó Mearáin as Reuben Dempsey Llewella Gideon as Miss Drusilla Hopi Grace as Miss Merty Doreene Blackstock as Miss Candaisy Keenan Munn-Francis as Young Barry Gabin Kongolo as Young Morris Lauren Akosia as Carmelita Clint Dyer as Hubert Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Tony Jessica Murrain as Merle