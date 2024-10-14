How To Watch Mr Loverman Online And Stream Every Episode Of The Comedy Drama Series Free From Anywhere
Lennie James shines in this LGBTQ series inspired by London’s Caribbean community
How To Watch Mr Loverman Online
|Premieres: Monday, October 14
|New Episodes: every Monday at 9pm UK time
|Channel: BBC One
|Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
|Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch Mr Loverman: Synopsis
Based on Bernadine Evaristo’s acclaimed 2013 novel, and starring Lennie James (Line of Duty) as a closeted 74-year-old Antiguan man living a double life in London, Mr Loverman promises to inspire audiences with its heartfelt tale of true love, self-acceptance, and overcoming prejudice. Our below guide contains everything you need for how to watch Mr Loverman online and stream every episode 100% free on BBC iPlayer from anywhere.
James portrays Evaristo’s colourful protagonist Barrington in this 8-part adaptation from Nathaniel Price (Tin Star, Noughts + Crosses). Barry's a suave septuagenarian living in London’s Hackney, a married man with two daughters, a grandkid, and a dapper dress sense. But this façade obscures a more complicated reality, and as the hour glass empties, he’s closer than ever to living his truth: that he’s been in a secret relationship with his best friend Morris (Ariyon Bakare) for the past 50 years.
It’s a moving love story that spans decades and multiple continents. From their childhood days in Antigua, it’s clear that Barry and Morris (played in their youth by Gabin Kongolo and Keenan Munn-Francis) share a deep connection, one that outlasts Barry's life in London with his wife Carmen. That relationship falls apart as his devotion to Morris grows, and Carmen (Sharon Clarke, Lost Boys & Fairies) – who has secrets of her own – doesn’t for a moment think he could be in love with another man.
Mr Loverman presents a compelling story that artfully critiques prescriptive ideas around sexuality and Black masculinity, anchored by two deeply committed performances. In advance reviews, Digital Spy hailed the chemistry between James and Bakare as “crushingly flawless” while describing the series – in its nuanced depiction of Britain’s older Caribbean community – as “bittersweet,” “earnest and raw.”
You can catch every episode of this moving LGBTQ drama now. Simply read on, as we explain how to watch Mr Loverman online and binge all eight episodes for free from anywhere.
How to watch Mr Loverman online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer
Brits can watch Mr Loverman online fromMonday, October 14, and binge all eight episodes on BBC iPlayer as soon as 6am UK time. Alternatively, BBC One will air two episodes back-to-back each week at 9pm from the show’s debut. Scroll on below for our full episode listing.
BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.
Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.
How to watch Mr Loverman online from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Mr Loverman online just as you would at home.
While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch Mr Loverman as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Mr Loverman, head to BBC iPlayer
Can I Watch Mr Loverman in the US, Canada, and Australia?
Non-UK citizens are out of luck. As far as we known, no broadcaster has picked up the broadcast rights to Mr Loverman in the US, Canada, or Australia. Sony Pictures Television are confirmed as distributing the series to foreign markets, though, and many high-profile BBC shows find their international streaming home on BritBox. We’ll update this space once we get more information.
A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.
Mr Loverman Trailer
Mr Loverman Episode Release Schedule
All eight episodes will be able to stream on BBC iPlayer as a boxset from October 14. Below is the show’s linear TV schedule:
- Mr Loverman – Episode 1: Monday, October 14 @ 9pm BST
- Mr Loverman – Episode 2: Monday, October 14 @ 9.30pm BST
- Mr Loverman – Episode 3: Monday, October 21 @ 9pm BST
- Mr Loverman – Episode 4: Monday, October 21 @ 9.30pm BST
- Mr Loverman – Episode 5: Monday, October 28 @ 9pm GMT
- Mr Loverman – Episode 6: Monday, October 28 @ 9.30pm GMT
- Mr Loverman – Episode 7: Monday, November 4 @ 9pm GMT
- Mr Loverman – Episode 8: Monday, November 4 @ 9.30pm GMT
Who Is In The Cast Of Mr Loverman?
Lennie James as Barrington Jedidiah Walker
Sharon D Clarke as Carmel Walker
Ariyon Bakare as Morris De La Roux
Tamara Lawrance as Maxine Walker
Sharlene Whyte as Donna Walker
Tahj Miles as Daniel
Juliet Garricks as Augusta
Suzette Llewellyn as Odette De La Roux
Lochlann Ó Mearáin as Reuben Dempsey
Llewella Gideon as Miss Drusilla
Hopi Grace as Miss Merty
Doreene Blackstock as Miss Candaisy
Keenan Munn-Francis as Young Barry
Gabin Kongolo as Young Morris
Lauren Akosia as Carmelita
Clint Dyer as Hubert
Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Tony
Jessica Murrain as Merle
How Many Episodes of Mr Loverman Will There be?
Mr Loverman, BBC One’s adaptation of Bernardine Evaristo’s acclaimed 2013 novel, will consist of eight episodes in total, and all available to stream as a box set from Monday, October 14 at 6am.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Daniel Pateman has been a freelance writer since 2018 and writing for fun for much longer. He currently works across Future Plc brands like TechRadar, T3, Games Radar, and What Hi-Fi?, where he has produced detailed guides on the best streaming services and regularly writes How to Watch pieces informing our readers where to watch the hottest new films and TV shows.
In addition to his work with Future, Daniel writes broadly on topics across the cultural spectrum, including photography, sculpture, painting, and film, the latter being the medium closest to his heart. He’s been published in Aesthetica, The Brooklyn Rail, and Eyeline magazine, interviewed various artists and has reviewed exhibitions within the UK and internationally. He’s also commissioned by curators and artists to help produce catalogue essays, press releases, and museum wall text.