Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Monday, June 9 New episodes: every night at 9pm BST Channel: ITV2 Free live stream: ITVX (UK) | 9Now (AU) | TVNZ+ (NZ) US stream: Hulu (US) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Love Island UK Season 12: Preview

What’s that light on the horizon? It’s your latest batch of oiled-up guys and gals arriving in sun-drenched Mallorca, Turkey teeth flashing as they anticipate an unforgettable summer of friendship, romance, and flirty banter. And, as essential as a naughty night in the Hideaway, Maya Jama is returning to host this jaw-dropping smoke show as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. Prepare for more muggy behavior as we explain below how to watch Love Island UK Season 12 online on ITVX and 100% free from anywhere.

Fans can expect an especially epic few months ahead. The villa residents of Love Island USA Season 7 have already started cracking on, with episodes now streaming on Peacock, so expect a whole lotta Love Island action over the next two months. Meanwhile, the show's UK promo reassures viewers that, rather than reinventing the wheel, we can expect lots more of what keeps us hooked: bigger twists, more bombshells, emotional break-ups, and sloppy make-up snogs. All best enjoyed, of course, with a refreshing side of Iain Sterling’s snarky commentary.

Even ahead of the series premiere, the Love Island surprises have already begun. Our 12 islanders became only 11 when Kyle Ashman was pulled from the show, an ITV spokesperson citing “personal reasons." But for the rest of them it's time to slap on the Factor 50 and get grafting if they want to win the £50,000 prize money. Because, as we know too well, those left single or who give their fellow contestants the ick are in danger of being dumped from the island.

So, who are some of this season's amorous islanders? Among them is Shakira (Shakira!). Not the singer, but a market specialist from Burnley. There’s 22-year-old Tommy Bradley, who spends as much time grooming himself as he does running his landscaping business, and former firebreather Sophie Lee. Semi-pro footballer Harry, a body double for Arsenal’s Declan Rice, is hoping to settle down with “the girl next door," while Alima Gagio is looking to find her own Disney prince.

Yes, it’s giving steamy dating drama! And you can catch every moment as we explain below. Read on for how to watch Love Island UK Season 12 and stream each episode for free and from anywhere in the world.

Where to Watch Love Island UK Season 12 online free in the UK

Let the Love Island games, begin! UK viewers can watch Love Island UK Season 12 from Monday, June 9.

You can enjoy all the villa drama daily live on ITV2 and ITVX every night at 9pm BST, with Saturday night's Unseen Bits offering exclusive unseen footage from earlier in the week.

Our inimitable hostess Maya Jama will also present Love Island: Aftersun, the series' companion show where a panel of Love Island super fans discuss the biggest villa shakeups that week. It will air after Sunday night's episode at around 10pm BST.

ITV2 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. EC1N 2ST).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch Love Island UK 2025 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Love Island UK Season 12 and stream every episode just like you would back home.

While ITVX is only available to Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online from anywhere by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Island UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Love Island UK Season 12, head to ITVX.

Watch Love Island Season 12 in the US

Hulu is the home of the hit dating show in the US. And, in good news, subscribers can watch Love Island UK Season 12 online as soon as Thursday, June 12, just a few days after the season's UK debut, with new episodes added daily on the Disney-owned platform.

To watch Love Island UK on Hulu you only need its on-demand plan, starting from $9.99 a month (or $18.99 a month to ditch commercials). That's after a very generous 30-day Hulu free trial for new members. Don't forget you can also bundle Hulu together with the House of Mouse service for a great value Disney Plus price of just $10.99 a month, too.

Remember, if you're a Brit abroad and want to watch via ITV, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

Watch Love Island UK Season 12 in Australia

Those seeking Love Island UK action typically find it on Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now, and just a few days after its debut overseas. Episodes will begin just a few days after the UK release on Wednesday, June 11.

100% free to use, you can watch Love Island UK and more through 9Now. All you need to do is sign up with your email and password.

Don't forget: 9Now content is accessible to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

Watch Love Island Season 12 in New Zealand

The villa is reopening for Kiwis any minute now. New episodes of Love Island UK Season 12 will be added to TVNZ+ from Wednesday, June 11, roughly 48 hours after their initial broadcast on ITV. Episodes will then drop daily for its eight week run.

Signing up is easy and 100% free to do. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Watch Love Island UK in Canada

It went dark for awhile, but Canadians should be able to watch Love Island UK Season 12 online with a subscription to Hayu. We're still waiting for the release details to be firmed up, but Season 11 was uploaded to the streamer just a week after its UK launch, so Canada's Love Island fans shouldn't have long to wait.

Of course, if you're an American traveling north of the border but want to access Hulu back home, you can do so with a VPN (likewise if you're a Brit wanting to connect to ITVX).

Everything you need to know about Love Island UK Season 12

Who Are The Love Island UK Season 12 Contestants?

Tommy Bradley, 22, landscape gardener from Hertfordshire

Blu Chegini, 26, construction project manager from London

Megan Clarke, 24, musical theatre performer and energy broker from Dublin

Harry Cooksley, 30, gold-trader and semi-pro footballer from Guildford, Surrey

Helena Ford, 29, cabin crew from London

Alima Gagio, 23, a wealth management executive from Glasgow, Scotland

Ben Holbrough, 23, private hire taxi driver from Gloucester, Gloucestershire

Shakira Khan, 22, marketing employee from Burnley, Lancashire

Sophie Lee, 29, motivational speaker and author from Darwen, Lancashire

Megan “Meg” Moore, 25, payroll specialist from Southampton, Hampshire

Dejon Noel-Williams, 26, personal trainer from Watford, Hertfordshire

* islanders that have been dumped from the villa

† islander walked

Who Is The Host Of Love Island UK Season 12? Maya Jama is back as host of the OG series for her fourth time since taking over from Laura Whitmore in 2023. The British TV presenter and DJ has proven very popular in the role, also nabbing the mantle of host for Peacock's Love Island Games, and since 2024, Love Island: All-Stars.

Where Is Love Island UK Season 12 Being Filmed? Love Island UK will once more return to Mallorca, an island off the coast of Spain, for its latest instalment of steamy drama and romantic infatuation. The villa is situated near Sant Llorenc des Cardassar. This is the villa that was built for Season 9 of the reality dating show and is the fourth villa to be constructed for the show.

Who Won Love Island UK Season 11? Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan were crowned the winners of Love Island UK 2024! They recieved 41% of the public vote, beating out Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel to the £50,000 prize.