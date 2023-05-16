How To Watch I Kissed A Boy Online And Stream The First Ever UK Gay Dating Show From Anywhere

How to watch I Kissed a Boy

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiered: Saturday, May 13 New episodes: every Sunday at 9pm BST on BBC Three Free stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch I Kissed a Boy: synopsis

I Kissed a Boy is already making waves (and rainbows) as the first gay male dating show in the UK, bringing together ten contestants into the romantic setting of an Italian masseria. (An Italian farmhouse for the uncultured among us...) Move over Love Island, a dating show celebrating diversity is here! Currently airing in the UK, we explain how to watch I Kissed a Boy online wherever you are.

Presented by pop icon and LGBTQIA+ ally Dannii Minogue and taking place in Italy, ten single men will meet their perspective partner and, before saying anything to one another, will share a kiss.

Challenged with getting to know one another and potentially being tempted by a new lover elsewhere, there will also be frequent chemistry tests (dubbed 'Kiss-Offs') to determine whether to stay together or move on.

As officially put by the BBC itself, "Will it be a polite peck? Or a passionate snog? And ultimately, will that first kiss lead to love? Get ready for the UK's first ever gay dating show, where the path to love is never straight. It's loud, it's proud...and it all starts with a kiss."

Watch I Kissed a Boy online in the UK

I Kissed a Boy premiered with a double header on May 13, with new episodes airing weekly at 9pm BST on BBC Three. Episode 3 and 4 will air on Sunday, May 21 and Monday, May 22 at the 9pm BST.

You can also watch I Kissed a Boy online live through BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), as well as being the place to catch up on episodes so far if you've missed them.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch I Kissed a Boy from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch I Kissed a Boy just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

(opens in new tab) Watch I Kissed a Boy as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for I Kissed a Boy, head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

Can I watch I Kissed a Boy online in the US?

Currently there is no official broadcaster of I Kissed a Boy in the States. However, if the show proves to be a huge success, it may very well find its way across the Atlantic, or maybe even get its own US iteration, much like Love Island.

A Brit abroad in the States? Port yourself back home and watch BBC iPlayer with a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch I Kissed a Boy online in Canada

It's much the same scenario north of the border, with no where to watch I Kissed a Boy as of yet in Canada.

How to watch I Kissed a Boy in Australia

Down Under has no official broadcaster for I Kissed a Boy as of yet, but we'll keep this page updated with any news as and when it comes for international streams of the new gay male dating show.

I Kissed a Boy trailer

I Kissed a Boy contestants:

Ollie is a road worker, 27, from Brighton

is a road worker, 27, from Brighton Ben is a engineering student, 28, from Edinburgh

is a engineering student, 28, from Edinburgh Gareth is a stylist, 28, from Kilkeel, Northern Ireland

is a stylist, 28, from Kilkeel, Northern Ireland Bobski is a airline manager, 23, from Essex

is a airline manager, 23, from Essex Joseph is a performing arts student, 23, from London

is a performing arts student, 23, from London Jake is regional trainer in hospitality, 27, from Swansea

is regional trainer in hospitality, 27, from Swansea Kailum is a travel consultant, 25, from Swansea

is a travel consultant, 25, from Swansea Ross is a support worker, 25, from Manchester

is a support worker, 25, from Manchester Subomi is a software developer and model, 29, from London

is a software developer and model, 29, from London Mikey is a football referee, 28, from Liverpool

is a football referee, 28, from Liverpool Josh is 24, from Rhyl, North Wales

Who is the host of I Kissed a Boy? Dannii Minogue is the host of I Kissed a Boy. Crowned an LGBTQIA+ ally having been one of the first pop starts to play London nightclub G-A-Y in the early 90s. Talking about the show, she said: “This show is kicking the door open [and] hopefully allowing for a space for there to be lots of different programming for this community.”

Who is the narrator of I Kissed a Boy? A dating show wouldn't be anything without its scathing narrator, and Layton Williams has taken up the mantel for the BBC's I Kissed a Boy. Layton Williams is an English actor best known for his role as Stephen Carmichael in Bad Education.