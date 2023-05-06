Watch Pete Davidson Bring Pizzas To Striking Writers And Protest Alongside Them

The entertainment industry is in the midst of a major situation, as the Writers Guild of America went on strike this past week. Said development occurred after the organization failed to reach a new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers before the expiration deadline. Hollywood scribes have since taken to the streets in Los Angeles and New York to picket studios. While doing so, the writers have received support from a number of notable stars. Pete Davidson is one of the latest to join in, doing so by serving pizzas and protesting – and there’s video of all this.

Pete Davidson is widely known for being an actor and comedian, though he’s also established himself as a strong writer. Aside from penning his comedy specials, he also took on writing duties on his 2020 dramedy The King of Staten Island as well as his new Peacock series, Bupkis . So it shouldn’t be all that shocking that he decided to stand in solidarity with his fellow screenwriters. WGA East chronicled Davidson’s contributions to the cause through a video that was shared to its TikTok account. You can see it for yourself below:

He wasn’t the only member of Bupkis’ writing staff to show their support, as his colleagues – Judah Miller and Dave Sirus – were also present. As you can see in the clip above, the group joined protestors at Silvercup Studios in the Saturday Night Live alum’s native New York. Based on the caption of WGA East’s post, it looks like the group appreciated their help.

Like so many other creatives in the entertainment industry, Pete Davidson has been affected by the writers strike in multiple ways. He was, for instance, set to return to Saturday Night Live as a host this weekend, which was a prospect that excited former co-star Kenan Thompson . However, due to the protests, SNL work has been shut down . There’s also the matter of his recently released comedy series. The show just premiered and has yet to be renewed, but one has to wonder what might lie ahead for it considering these circumstances. Despite any of that though, it seems that Davidson has made it a priority to support his fellow scribes.

As mentioned, he’s far from the only one to have done so during this time. Veteran comedian and talk show host Jay Leno showed his solidarity by handing out donuts to picketers . Abbott Elementary star, creator, writer and producer Quinta Brunson was also photographed taking to the streets with a sign. Also joining in on the picketing was Rob Lowe , and he shared some sentiments in support of his colleagues.

There’s no telling as to when the writers strike – the first to occur in 15 years – will come to an end. The previous one lasted for more than three months from late 2007 to early 2008 and, with the issues at the center of this current situation, some analysts believe it could last even longer. Only time will tell what happens over the next few months but, at present, it seems very clear that Pete Davidson and many others in Hollywood are firmly standing alongside the writers in this case.