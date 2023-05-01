Kenan Thompson Explains Why He’s Excited For Pete Davidson To Host Saturday Night Live

Barely a year after leaving Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson is returning to Studio 8H to host on May 6. The comedian was a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy show for eight seasons and ended up leaving along with multiple cast members after Season 47 last year. His hosting debut will come just two days after Davidson’s new series Bupkis premieres, and longtime cast member Kenan Thompson is excited about Davidson’s return to SNL.

Thompson expressed his excitement about Davidson’s hosting gig to ET, and it wasn’t just because he’s seeing his friend again. The former Nickelodeon star mentioned that cast members basically get some time off when the week’s host is familiar with how everything works. He explained:

It's like a week off for us because they know how to do the show. We don't have to hand-walk them through every single part of it. Usually, they come with ideas, too, so like a quarter of the show is almost already done. It's just a fun, easy week for us.

Based on Kenan Thompson's comments, it must be nice when someone who knows the ins and outs of SNL steps in to host. Of course, at the time of writing, there’s no telling just what is planned for Pete Davidson’s episode, but some of his previous characters are likely to appear. Thompson shared what his approach would be to bringing Davidson back into the fold, saying:

I'm a classics fan. I'd fill the show up with all of his old characters or whatever, but it's also fun to explore the new.

It was a disappointment seeing Pete Davidson leave SNL, especially since his departure announcement didn’t give fans much time to prepare. However, it should be nice to see him on the series again, but given the role of host. It would be fun if some other former cast members could make cameos, but Davidson should provide plenty of laughs on his own as he reunites with his former fellow SNL stars.

Davidson has been plenty busy post-SNL and certainly remained in the headlines for reasons other than his comedy work. The Internet has been obsessed with his dating life following his relationships with Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski. However, aside from his personal life, he has been landing roles on the big and small screens alike. Along with Bupkis, he is also going to be in the upcoming movie Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Pete Davidson will host Saturday Night Live this Saturday, May 6 on NBC, so make sure to tune in to see his triumphant return to Studio 8H! If you have to miss it or want to watch it again, it will be made available the following day with a Peacock subscription, so there will be plenty of time to watch it and see what characters are brought back. With the summer approaching, many exciting shows are on the way, so be sure to check out our 2023 TV premiere schedule.