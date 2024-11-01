How To Watch Until I Kill You Online And Live Stream Every Episode For Free From Anywhere

Watch Until I Kill You Online

Watch Until I Kill You: Preview

Based on Delia Balmer’s Living with a Serial Killer (2017), the author’s autobiographical account of her three-year relationship with convicted murderer John Sweeney, Until I Kill You brings Balmer’s true life story of survival, resilience, and the search for justice to life on the small screen. Starring the BAFTA-winning Anna Maxwell Martin in the lead role, we explain here how to stream Until I Kill You online, and stream every single episode for free from anywhere with a VPN.

Produced by Simon Heath (Line of Duty) and written by Nick Stevens, the latter well known for penning chilling crime series like The Pembrokeshire Murders and In Plain Sight, this four part drama charts Balmer’s physical and emotional ordeal. After moving in with Sweeney (portrayed by Shaun Evans) in 1991 after hitting it off in a London pub, she soon learns of his murderous nature. Repeatedly assaulted by Sweeney and told the fate of his former girlfriend Melissa in Amsterdam, she approaches the police for help, but they fail to protect her. It’s just the first of multiple criminal justice system failings. Yet, despite the subsequent years of PTSD and all-consuming anger, she never stops trying to move on with her life.

Rather than depicting Balmer as simply a victim, Until I Kill You captures her raw, often confrontational, complexity. As Martin Maxwell explains: “We’re also trying to say, “Wow look at this amazing woman” – she didn’t take any crap, she’s so resilient and fiery, such an individual, let’s celebrate that […]. We’re getting inside the mind of a woman who went through a lot of very complex things.”

Six years after surviving Sweeney’s four-day kidnaping and assault, police finally apprehend him. Shattering her hard-won peace, they beseech Balmer to confront her tormentor once again and help prosecute him for the murder of Paula Fields: another girlfriend whose mutilated body is recovered from a London canal.

How to watch Until I Kill You online free in New Zealand

New Zealand fans of true crime series can watch Until I Kill You through TVNZ Plus and stream all four episodes online now. The streaming platform is ad-supported and entirely FREE to use for Kiwi residents.

How to watch Until I Kill You from anywhere

Watch Until I Kill You online in the UK

You can watch Until I Kill You on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, starting from Sunday, November 3 at 9pm BST. There are four episodes in total, which will air daily from Sunday through to Wednesday in the same timeslot. Meanwhile, documentary Until I Kill You: The Real Story will air the very next day.

ITV1 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA).

How to watch Until I Kill You online free in the US

US viewers can watch Until I Kill You online from Thursday, November 7 – just a few days following its UK premiere. Two episodes a day will be added to BritBox from Thursday, where you can grab a subscription for $8.99 a month – after the 7-day free trial!

How to watch Until I Kill You online free in Canada

Until I Kill You was broadcast back in April this year through Hollywood Suite. All four episodes are available to watch either through Canadian TV service providers, or as an add-on channel online through Amazon Prime. A Prime subscription costs CA$9.99 after the 30-day free trial, while you’ll pay CA$4.99 for the Hollywood Suite channel – but again, only after your 7-day free trial period.

Can I watch Until I Kill You in Australia?

Sadly there’s no confirmed broadcast date for Until I Kill You right now. But don’t expect the wait for the drama to be too long, as the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) have snapped up the rights to the show in Australia.

Until I Kill You Trailer

Until I Kill You Cast

Shaun Evans as John Sweeney

Anna Maxwell Martin as Delia Balmer

Kevin Doyle as David

Amanda Wilkin as Leah

Lucy Thackeray as WPC Jane Barker

Laura Morgan as DC Christine Webb

Jack Franklin as Joshua Wilson

Simon Harrison as Glenn Saunders

Clare Foster as Eloise Chapman

Stephanie Street as Janice Rainsworth

Renu Brindle as Sister Tessa Waller

Geoffrey Streatfeild as DI Steve Smith

Steve Smith as DS Collins

Matthew Aubrey as DC Flynn

Until I Kill You Release Schedule

All episodes of Until I Kill You dropped on TVNZ+ back in April 2024. You will air be able to watch Until I Kill You in the UK on linear TV channel ITV1 as well as it's on-demand service ITVX from Sunday, November 3. New episodes will arrive daily, folloowed by the one-off documentary, Until I Kill You: The Real Story on November 7.

Where can I watch Until I Kill You online? Viewers in the UK can watch Until I Kill you free on ITVX. It’ll air on BritBox in America, while all four episodes are currently available on TVNZ in New Zealand. Meanwhile, if you’re traveling, download a VPN and connect to your home services no matter where you are.