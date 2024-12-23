How To Watch Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Online And Stream The New Film Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Wednesday, December 25 Broadcast Time: 6.10pm GMT Channel: BBC One Free Stream: Stream live or on catch-up on BBC iPlayer (UK) International Stream: Netflix (January 3, 2025) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl: Synopsis

Nothing quite says Christmas like another family-friendly film featuring Wallace and his pet pooch Gromit – except, as they’d heartily agree, for a tasty platter of cheese and crackers. Yes, the beloved duo are back in their second full-length adventure, which finds Gromit attempting to clear Wallace’s name when his new “Smart Gnome” goes rogue. Read below for how to watch Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl online, for free on BBC iPlayer and from anywhere with a VPN.

Directed by Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, the latest entry in the series is the sixth after A Matter of Loaf and Death (2008), and a direct sequel to the award-winning The Wrong Trousers (1993). That iconic animation introduced viewers to criminal mastermind Feathers McGraw, who commandeered Wallace’s techno-trousers to carry out a diamond heist. He didn’t succeed. But Wallace’s Lancashire lament (“it’s the wrong trousers!") has echoed in our collective memory ever since.

And Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl promises to be a hugely entertaining throwback as we’re reunited with Feathers, the rubber glove-wearing penguin. He’s had years to plot his revenge. And his chance comes when Wallace creates a new “Smart Gnome” that can quickly complete a range of garden tasks. His neighbors are thrilled with "Norbot" initially. But when the pint-sized machine goes on the rampage, Wallace’s reputation is left in tatters. Facing prosecution, it’s left to Gromit to find out who’s behind the gnome’s criminal behaviour.

Imbuing the clay characters with vivid life is a fantastic cast. Ben Whitehead – officially taking over from Peter Sallis after his death in 2017 – voices Wallace, while BAFTA-winning comedian Peter Kay reprises his role as Chief Inspector Albert Mackintosh. Joining them are Diane Morgan (BBC 2 sitcom Motherland) as news reporter Onya Doorstep, Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9) as Norbot, and Lauren Patel (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as PC Mukherjee.

It’s guaranteed to be perfect family viewing, with tons of homespun charm, humor, and wildly imaginative hijinks. Catch the latest Aardman Animations film with our guide below, which explains how to watch Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl online live or on-demand on BBC iPlayer for free on Christmas Day.

How to watch Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

Those in the UK can watch Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl on BBC One when the film debuts Wednesday, December 25 at 6.10pm GMT on Christmas Day! It will also be available to stream live or on-demand on BBC iPlayer for FREE, along with every other entry in the Wallace and Gromit series.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl as if you were at home with a VPN

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, head to BBC iPlayer

How to watch Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl online in the US, Canada, Australia, and elsewhere

(Image credit: Netflix)

Outside of the UK, Netflix will be the place to watch Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl online. The second feature-length film in the series will be available to stream from Friday, January 3, just over a week after its debut across the pond.

There are a number of subscription tiers on Netflix, and prices vary from region to region, but we’ve provided some of these below:

US: Standard with Ads: $6.99 / Standard $15.49 / Premium $22.99

CA: Standard with Ads CA$5.99 / Standard CA$16.49 / Premium CA$20.99

AU: Standard with Ads AU$7.99 / Standard AU$18.99 / Premium AU$25.99

A UK citizen currently away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back home and connect to BBC iPlayer.

Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Trailer

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Who Is In The Cast Of Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl?

Ben Whitehead as Wallace

Peter Kay as Chief Inspector Mackintosh

Reece Shearsmith as Norbot

Lauren Patel as PC Mukherjee

Diane Morgan as Onya Doorstep

Lenny Henry as Mr Convenience

Muzz Khan as Anton Deck

Adjoa Andoh as Judge