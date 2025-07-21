How To Watch Washington Black Online And Stream Every Episode Of The Sterling K. Brown-Starring Drama Free From Anywhere

Watch Washington Black Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Wednesday, July 23 (all episodes) US Stream: on Hulu with a 30-day free trial International Stream: Disney Plus (UK, CA, AU) Watch Anywhere: Stream with NordVPN from anywhere

Watch Washington Black: Preview

Set a course for globe-spanning adventure as Washington Black, based on Canadian novelist Esi Edugyan’s award-winning novel, arrives on Hulu. Bracingly conveying the titular hero’s journey into adulthood after escaping slavery in 19th-century Barbados and navigating his newfound freedom, this moving, Sterling K. Brown-produced limited series isn’t to be missed. Read on below for how to watch Washington Black online and stream every episode on Hulu and free from anywhere now.

Everything about this adaptation of Edugyan’s Man Booker-nominated 2018 novel screams “epic”: from the A-list cast, the continent-hopping plot, the series’ soaring themes – hope, freedom, and forbidden love – and the thrilling trajectory of George Washington “Wash” Brown (Ernest Kingsley Jr.) as he grows into a man who’s determined to outrun his past to live his dreams.

Lead actors Kingsley Jr and co-star Eddie Karanja, the latter playing the eleven-year-old version of Wash, anchor us as we jump between past and present, between locations like Virginia, Nova Scotia, the Arctic, London, and Morocco. The character's heart-racing story is lent additional weight by an incredible ensemble: most predominantly, Oscar-nominee Brown (American Fiction) as Wash’s mentor and protector Medwin.

The ever-reliable Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) features as renowned scientist James Wilde, while Lucifer’s Tom Ellis stars as his son, Christopher "Titch" Wilde, one of the family's more benevolent members who takes Wash under his wing. Then there’s Iola Evans (CW’s The 100) as Tanna Goff, a biracial woman who develops a profound bond with Wash, though whose relationship is forbidden due to her socially expedient marriage to businessman Billy McGee (Edward Bluemel).

Described by The Guardian’s Arifa Akbar as being as much “concerned with the nature of freedom as with slavery,” Washington Black promises a fascinating mix of weighty themes, high-octane adventure, and whimsical flights of fancy, as Wash looks to transcend the constraints of class and race to find love and fully realize his his prodigious abilities.

Catch this highly-anticipated limited series with the following guide, where we explain how to watch Washington Black online, and stream all eight episodes now with a VPN – and potentially 100% free.

How to watch Washington Black online for free in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

It’s exclusive to Hulu in the US, so you’ll need to sign up to watch Washington Black online when it debuts on Wednesday, July 23, when all eight episodes will be available to binge immediately.

There are a few different Hulu plans to choose from. You can choose from one its on-demand only plans, which come with a 30-day free trial to new members. Thereafter, you’ll pay $9.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $18.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $82.99 per month (after the 3-day free trial available for new members). That comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too.

You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $10.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

How to watch Washington Black online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and want to stream Washington Black on a streaming service, just as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think it’s right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch Washington Black as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Hulu. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Hulu, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Washington Black, head to Hulu or Disney Plus

How to watch Washington Black online in Canada

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney Plus is the home of Washington Back outside the US, and Canadians can watch the entirety of the new series on the streamer from Wednesday, July 23 – the very same day as the show drops Stateside.

Not got a Disney Plus account? Subscriptions start at CA$8.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$12.99 a month/CA$129.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$15.99 a month/CA$159.99 a year).

How to watch Washington Black online in the UK

Again, UK viewers can watch Washington Black so long as they have a Disney Plus subscription, with all eight episodes uploaded to stream from Wednesday, July 23.

Disney Plus plans begin from £4.99 a month across the pond. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £8.99, or the £12.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

An American abroad trying to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

How to watch Washington Black online in Australia

It’s the same situation Down Under: you’ll need to nab a Disney Plus account to watch Washington Black online. The limited series arrives on Wednesday, July 23 and will forgo a weekly episode release, instead making the entire season available immediately – hurrah!

Aussies have just a few membership options. Go monthly for AU$15.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$159.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$20.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

Washington Black Trailer

Washington Black | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Washington Black Episode Release Schedule

You can enjoy all eight episodes of Washington Black when the show debuts on Wednesday, July 23.

Washington Black – Episode 1, “The Flying Man & The Musician”: July 23

Washington Black – Episode 2, “Movements of Jah People”: July 23

Washington Black – Episode 3, “Of Love & Caribbean Rum”: July 23

Washington Black – Episode 4, “The Souls & Science of Black Folk”: July 23

Washington Black – Episode 5, “St. George and the Dragon”: July 23

Washington Black – Episode 6, “Selamiut”: July 23

Washington Black – Episode 7, “J’ouvert Morning”: Wednesday, July 23

Washington Black – Episode 8, “If You See My Mama [...]”: July 23

Who Is In The Cast Of Washington Black?

Ernest Kingsley Jr. as George Washington 'Wash' Black

Eddie Karanja as a young Washington Black

Tom Ellis as Christopher 'Titch' Wilde

Sterling K. Brown as Medwin Harris

Iola Evans as Tanna Goff

Julian Rhind-Tutt as Erasmus Wilde

Billy Boyd as Willard

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Gaius

Edward Bluemel as Billy McGee

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Miss Angie

Rupert Graves as Mr. Goff

Shaunette Renée Wilson as Big Kit

Charles Dance as James Wilde

Blaine Dorey as Porter

How Many Episodes Of Washington Black Are There? This adaptation of Esi Edugyan’s bestselling novel, telling the story of George Washington “Wash” Black, will consist of eight bingeable, roughly one-hour-long episodes.