How To Watch Watson Online And Stream Medical Drama From The Creators Of Elementary From Anywhere

It only took about 140 years, but John H. Watson, M.D. – one half of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s legendary detective duo – is finally stepping out of the shadow of attention-hog Sherlock Holmes. NAACP winner Morris Chestnut will play Watson in the modern day, who has now relocated to Pittsburgh and is focused on solving, not murders, but medical mysteries. Full of intrigue and iconic characters, our guide below explains how to watch Watson online and stream every episode from anywhere with the help of a VPN.

Watson is the second of many planned contemporary reimaginings of the Sherlock Holmes universe following the Emmy-winning Elementary (2012-2019). And it promises to replicate that show’s magic thanks to Craig Sweeny, who returns in the role of writer and executive producer, as well as being the series creator.

Described as a “medical drama with detective elements” (in a somewhat similar vein to hit series House), the new CBS series shifts focus to the eponymous hero, an esteemed physician who, in the wake of Sherlock’s “death” has resumed his medical practice (The Holmes Clinic for Diagnostic Medicine) where he attempts to cure his patients’ strange and inexplicable ailments.

As well as “Case of the Week”-style drama, this modern update is very much cut from the same tweed cloth as Conan Doyle's detective stories. Set a year after Sherlock’s death at the hands of criminal mastermind Moriarty (the “Napoleon of Crime”), Watson has adopted Sherlock’s own inspired methodology of deductive reasoning, instructing his brilliant team of specialists that they should “eliminate the impossible, [and] whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth,” paraphrasing his mentor's own well-known adage.

His staff, implored to be more detective than doctor, include his ex-wife and clinic medical director Mary (Rochelle Aytes, Hawaii Five-0), neurologist Ingrid Derian (played by Eve Harlow), twins Stephens and Adam Croft (Peter Mark Kendall, The Americans), and rheumatology and immunology whizz Sasha Lubbock (Inga Schlingmann). Plus, it wouldn’t be a Sherlock story without the return of adversary Moriarty, though how integral he’ll be who's lined up to play them currently remain a mystery.

Poised to be the next CBS hit, keep reading for how to watch Watson online, your streaming options, the episode release schedule, and more.

How To Watch Watson Online in the US

A modern reworking of the famous Conan Doyle character, US viewers can watch Watson beginning from Sunday, January 26 on the CBS channel. The premiere will broadcast after the AFC Championship Game, which is expected to air at 10pm ET/PT but could start later if the match runs into overtime.

Then, to accommodate events like the Super Bowl, the following episode will premiere on Sunday, February 16, when the show moves into its fixed weekly slot of 9pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have the linear CBS channel, you can watch Watson online with a Paramount Plus subscription. The Essential plan costs $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

However, if you want to watch Watson live, you’ll want to opt for the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan. That’s $12.99 a month or $119.99 per year, which provides you with a local live stream of your CBS station and ditches ads on everything except live TV and a few shows.

Vacationing or working overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? Use a VPN to port yourself back to the States like so:

How to watch Watson from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Watson just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing anywhere in the world can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and watch Watson on Paramount Plus from anywhere in the world.

Watch Watson as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Watson, head to Paramount Plus.

How to watch Watson online free in Canada

Wondering how to watch Watson in Canada? Well, it’s…elementary! The first episode of the new medical detective drama will air via Global TV on Sunday, January 26 at 10pm ET/PT, followed by the next episode broadcast on February 16 at 9pm ET/PT. This will be the show’s regular weekly timeslot going forward.

If you don’t have cable or missed an episode, don’t worry. The network also carries the episodes free online on their website, although only for a limited time.

Alternatively, purchase a StackTV subscription through Amazon Prime, where you can stream new episodes on Mondays, the day after their initial CBS broadcast. You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription (CA$9.99 after the 30-day free trial for new members) before signing up for StackTV (CA$12.99 a month after the 14-day free trial). And if you want to cancel, simply do so before your trial period ends.

An American north of the border? Use a VPN to access the likes of Paramount Plus and Pluto TV as you would back home.

Can I watch Watson in the UK?

For the time being, there are no known plans to make Watson available to UK viewers. However, like many CBS shows, it’s likely to make its way there on Paramount Plus eventually, which is where you’ll currently find all seven seasons of Elementary.

As previously mentioned, those abroad will need to download a VPN to access their Paramount Plus subscription from outside the United States, and stream all episodes of Watson like you would back home.

How to watch Watson online in Australia

Those based Down Under can watch Watson online with a subscription to Paramount Plus. The very first episode will drop on Monday, January 27. Following its special debut, new instalments will arrive from Monday, February 17 as the show falls into a weekly release pattern.

If you don’t already have a sub, you can get the Basic (with ads) plan for AU$6.99 a month (AU$61.99 a year), or update to the ad-free Standard plan for AU$9.99 (AU$89.99 annually).

Watson Trailer

Watson Episode Release Schedule

The precise number of episodes and the show’s CBS broadcast schedule haven't yet been confirmed. However, IMDB.com hints that there will be at least 13 episodes. The below is premised on that number.

Watson – Episode 1: Sunday, January 26

Watson – Episode 2: Sunday, February 16

Watson – Episode 3: Sunday, February 23

Watson – Episode 4: Sunday, March 2

Watson – Episode 5: Sunday, March 9

Watson – Episode 6: Sunday, March 16

Watson – Episode 7: Sunday, March 23

Watson – Episode 8: Sunday, March 30

Watson – Episode 9: Sunday, April 6

Watson – Episode 10: Sunday, April 13

Watson – Episode 11: Sunday, April 20

Watson – Episode 12: Sunday, April 27

Watson – Episode 13: Sunday, May 4

Watson Cast

Morris Chestnut as John Watson

Eve Harlow as Ingrid Derian

Peter Mark Kendall as Stephens Croft and Adam Croft

Inga Schlingmann as Sasha Lubbock

Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson

Rochelle Aytes as Mary Morstan

Tommy O’Brien as Zach

Bethany Brown as Devin Chaplin

Danny Mac as Nurse Beck

Shannon Berry as Autumn

How Many Episodes Of Watson Will There Be? At present we don’t know how many episodes of Watson were ordered by CBS. But we expect there to be from as few as 13 and as many as 26, which is usual for network TV shows. Fellow Sherlock Holmes series Elementary, for example, had roughly 24 episodes per season.