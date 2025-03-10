I Watched Counterattack On Netflix, And There's A Specific Thing That Makes This Action Thriller So Refreshing

Features
By
published

This movie wastes no time getting started.

The Counterattack cast
(Image credit: Netflix)

I’m going to be honest with you all – action movies are getting way too long these days. Don’t get me wrong, I love an epic, globe-trotting action thriller with twists, turns, exhilarating set pieces, and a two-and-a-half-hour runtime, but it’s getting out of hand. However, I recently had a surprisingly refreshing experience watching the 2025 Netflix movie Counterattack.

If you have yet to watch the Mexican action thriller about a tight-knit group of soldiers who become the target of a vengeful cartel leader, then you need to fix that. Before you go and watch Chavas Cartas’ white-knuckle thrill ride with your Netflix subscription, come with me as I break down why this was legitimately one of the most refreshing and exciting experiences I’ve had with a 2025 movie so far.

The Counterattack cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

Counterattack Is One Of The Most Exhilarating Action Thrillers I've Seen In A While

I’m not going to ruin the Counterattack ending or reveal too much about the movie, but just know that the action thriller centers on a group of special forces soldiers known as the Murciélagos as they are ambushed just south of the U.S.-Mexico border by a violent, well-funded, and massive drug cartel. What follows is an intense and exhilarating cat-and-mouse game as the five soldiers, led by Captain Armando Guerrero (Luis Alberti), attempt to reach a safety checkpoint but continue to find themselves being tracked and cut off by a small army.

The movie opens with a loud and chaotic ambush sequence that really got me going, but there’s a scene in the final stretch that was right up there with anything I’ve seen in some of the best action movies of all time.

The Counterattack cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Movie Is Very Economical With Its 85-Minute Runtime, And That's So Refreshing

So many movies, not just action flicks, take forever to get going before the action really gets started, but that’s not the case with Counterattack. That, I have to admit, is so refreshing, because the movie is economical with its 85-minute runtime. Not even a minute into the movie, we’re thrown into action, and things just go from there. Yeah, there is a short flashback to establish why the Murciélagos are being hunted, but it’s over and out in a few minutes.

I wish more movies would take this approach, especially when there’s a straightforward story, like the one at the core here. I love how all the necessary exposition and character motivations are presented in as few scenes and lines of dialogue as possible. And it’s still effective, which is wild.

The Counterattack cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

There Are Multiple Action Sequences And Great Character Moments, But Nothing Feels Rushed Or Overstuffed

It’s not like Counterattack is void of character, motivations, and a meaningful story, though, because that’s all there, and then some. As I mentioned above, there are multiple extended action sequences that break up the movie into three main sections, and in those sections, there are all kinds of great character moments. Despite there being so much included in the 85-minute movie, nothing ever feels rushed or overstuffed.

The action thriller has a tight script, even tighter direction, and a cast (on both sides of the firefight) that knows how to be at the right place at the right time. Honestly, all of this makes it one of the best movies on Netflix right now, which is saying something.

Counterattack is one of the best experiences I’ve had in the action genre this year, and I can see why it’s been so popular on Netflix. Now, I just need to find more movies like this.

Philip Sledge
Philip Sledge
Content Writer

Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in costume on Daredevil: Born Again

I Watched Daredevil: Born Again, And Can We Talk About How It's Disney+'s Most Violent Show?
Blake Lively in Another Simple Murder.

‘Utter Nonsense.’ First Reactions To Another Simple Favor At SXSW Suggest We’re In For More Murder And Twists
Patton Oswalt and Brian Baumgartner speaking to each other at conference table in Suits LA

Suits LA Paired The Office’s Brian Baumgartner And Patton Oswalt, And The Actors Told Us What It Was Like To ‘Tear It Up’ Together On The NBC Show
See more latest
Most Popular
Joel outside in winter in The Last of Us Season 2
After Hearing The Last Of Us Co-Creator's Reason For Introducing The Game's Spores In Season 2, I'm Pretty Sure I Know How It'll Happen
Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in costume on Daredevil: Born Again
I Watched Daredevil: Born Again, And Can We Talk About How It's Disney+'s Most Violent Show?
Robert Pattinson looks up at the sun in his space suit in Mickey 17.
Mickey 17 Wins The Weekend Box Office, But The Numbers Aren't Exactly Stellar
Toma Ikuta in Demon City
Netflix's New Action Movie Is Being Compared To John Wick, But I Think It Has More In Common With A Different Revenge Thriller
The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott stand over Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025
The Story Behind John Cena's Aborted Heel Turn, And How Those Plans Could Still Be Used Now That He's A Villain
Jason Statham stars as Clay in director David Ayer’s THE BEEKEEPER. An Amazon MGM Studios film Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios © 2024 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Based On What We Know About The Beekeeper 2, I Have Some Thoughts On The Jason Statham Action Beequel
Happily Ever After fireworks at Magic Kingdom
Hear Me Out: I Like New, Shiny Stuff At Disney World, But There's A Big Reason Why I Changed My Opinion About Tearing Down Attractions
Matt Murdoch with red light on half his face in Daredevil: Born Again premiere episode
Now That Daredevil: Born Again Is Here, I Think We Need To Revisit How He Should Fit In The MCU
Robert Downey Jr. and Patrick Stewart side by side
After Claims That Robert Downey Jr. Is Helping Write Doctor Doom's Backstory For New Avengers Movies, I Think Marvel Should Use Patrick Stewart's Picard As A Litmus Test
Keke Palmer looking at SZA in One of Them Days.
I Finally Watched One Of Them Days And It's Quickly Becoming One Of My Favorite Buddy Movies, Here's Why