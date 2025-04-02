The Summer I Turned Pretty Showrunner Is Teasing The Final Season, And As A Team Conrad Girlie I’m Worried

Spoilers ahead for The Summer I Turned Pretty books. If you haven't read them, you've been warned.

Let’s be honest: Summer 2024 didn’t feel complete without a new season of Prime Video’s hit teen drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty. Thankfully, fans won’t have to deal with that this year, because the third and final season is slated to premiere as part of the 2025 TV schedule in July. That’s right; we are only a few months away from finding out who wins in the epic Belly-Conrad-Jeremiah love triangle. However, as a ride-or-die Team Conrad girlie, I’m a bit worried based on some things author-turned-co-showrunner, Jenny Han, has been saying.

As with any book-to-screen adaptation, there’s a chance for things to change, something TSITP fans are well aware of after the first season made some significant changes to the source material. Given that Han is also the author of the books, most of these differences were well received, but I’m growing a bit worried as to what she and the rest of the creative team have in store for Season 3 after she told EW:

There are the things that [fans] know, and then there are things they think they know, and then there's going to be, hopefully, things that surprise them.

It’s possible Han could be referring to minor details like further exploring the Taylor and Steven relationship that wasn’t developed heavily in the book series or even subtle location changes. Or, she could be hinting at bigger changes like which Fisher brother Belly is going to end up with.

Obviously, fans who have read the books know who Belly picks (sorry, Team Jeremiah, you've been rooting for the wrong brother). Despite this, the show’s ongoing goal of turning Jeremiah into the right choice in Season 2 has created quite the shipping war — even here at CinemaBlend.

As a Conrad fan, knowing that he’s the one who ultimately wins over Belly in the books kept me watching Season 2. However, all that confidence has faded in the wake of Han’s admission and the first-look photos that were shared on Prime Video’s official Instagram account. Take a look for yourself:

I can’t deny that Belly and Jeremiah look awfully cozy, while Conrad seems to be staying true to his brooding personality.

While several of the photos have me on the edge of my seat, it's the beach one that really has my anxiety spiking. Seeing Jeremiah and Belly sharing space in front of a smiling Conrad gives me the impression that the eldest Fisher brother has come to terms with losing Belly.

This is great in theory, but it doesn’t bode well for us Team Conrad fans who want to see him fight for the love of his life. I don’t know if I could live with being on the wrong side of this ship war.

Then again, there’s always the possibility that Han and the rest of the team will surprise all of us by making Belly choose herself instead. It might be the best-case scenario to not upset either side of the audience.

Still, there’s a part of me that’s hopeful that Han is just being cheeky with her comments and that Belly and Conrad will be the endgame couple, just like they are in the books. And if not, at least I have Taylor and Steven to root for.

You can catch up with the first two seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty with an active Prime Video subscription. In the meantime, we’ll keep you updated on when the final season gets a specific release date in July.