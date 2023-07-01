What Is Rainn Wilson And The Geography Of Bliss And Why It's Worth Checking Out (Especially If You Need A Pick-Me-Up)

More so than ever before, there are a ton of great travel shows streaming and on TV, as well as incredible series like Ted Lasso that do a tremendous job of discussing mental health . But the list of programs that focus on both of those aspects in a great and organic way is incredibly short. That’s where Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss comes in, as I have found out by watching the Peacock original series the past few weeks.

After starting the docuseries following The Office alum as he crosses the globe, I quickly realized that not only was this a wonderful travel documentary series but also something that goes much deeper than “man explores various cultures” and becomes an exploration of what makes people happy and sad, and what we can learn about ourselves from diving into these different communities and customs.

That being said, I just had to share some thoughts on the show that will definitely become something I revisit from time to time in the future.

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Geography Of Bliss Is A Tremendously In-Depth Travel Doc

If you’re familiar with shows like Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil that follow a hilarious host as they dive head-first into new cultures, customs, and even exotic cuisines, then you’ll feel right at home with Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss. The Weird: The Al Yankovic Story star spends the show’s five episodes exploring the terrain and cultures in places like Iceland, Bulgaria, Ghana, Thailand, and even in Los Angeles before it wraps up.

The viewer, like Wilson, learns a tremendous amount about the people and customs of those five locations in a fun yet informative way. Basically, this is a long way of saying the series isn’t like those old travel docs typical narration (though Wilson’s voice-over work adds a lot to the show), and instead something fresh, unique, and a little punk rock, if that makes sense.

(Image credit: Peacock)

No Surprise, But The Geography Of Bliss Is Incredibly Uplifting

This shouldn’t come as a surprise since it’s in the name of the show, but Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss is an incredibly uplifting show; like one of the most positive docuseries I’ve seen in a long time. The first episode, titled “Happiness is a Bottle of Cod Liver Oil,” follows the actor as he travels to Iceland and learns about how the locals have found bliss, happiness, and joy despite living in such an unforgiving and isolated part of the world, one that is shrouded in darkness for large chunks of the year.

And that theme pretty much carries on throughout the remaining four chapters, which see Wilson go to places like Bulgaria, which is apparently considered by some to be one of the unhappiest places on the planet . Even in the toughest of settings with people who aren’t all that welcoming to strangers (or conversation), the eager traveler finds people who are not only surviving, but happy and thriving.

(Image credit: Peaocck)

But This Doesn't Mean The Show Is Too Cheery

Though Rainn Wilson is in the pursuit of happiness and the meaning of it through the series, it’s not an overly cheery show. It’s friendly and optimistic but also pragmatic and not sugar coated. The daily problems, issues with society, and mental health (more on that later) of the various strangers who welcome him into their lives and homes are a major part of each episode. This approach, which sees both the good and bad of each situation, provides for an incredible experience that makes you go through the whole gamut of emotions.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Rainn Wilson Opens Up The Conversation About Mental Health

If you want to see how Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss is different from other travel shows, just watch the first few minutes of the premiere episode. In his opening narration, Wilson opens up about his mental health struggles and all the ways he’s tried to address them in the past. Meeting multiple therapists, reading several self-help books, and even journaling all couldn’t help the actor overcome feelings of depression, feeling less than, and being lost in it all.

And so, what does someone do when the experts, best-selling books, and other standard solutions don’t work? They set out to find happiness out there in the world, “hiding in some of the places you’d least expect.” And Wilson does just that by setting off to explore happiness and get a grip on his own mental health by asking those questions and getting the answers in a way he’d least expect.

Wilson’s openness and honesty is one of the things that makes The Geography of Bliss such a fun show to watch.

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Office Alum Is Hilarious Throughout The Series

Even though Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss touches on some heavy topics like depression, anxiety, and isolation, that doesn’t mean the show isn’t absolutely hilarious, because it is. This should come as no surprise considering the show’s host brought one of the funniest characters on The Office to life with his portrayal of Dwight Schrute all those years. And while he doesn’t fall for any Jim Halpert-level pranks , Wilson shows off his distinct sense of humor throughout the show.

It’s impressive how Wilson can make light of his struggles with mental health while not disregarding them. This could honestly further open the door for more conversations about depression, in showing that it's something many people deal with. And the comedic yet earnest way he goes about this is both funny and impactful.

(Image credit: Peacock)

It's A Show About Self-Discovery

The best trips are those where you know more about yourself and new cultures at the end than you did at the start, and that’s very much the case for Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss. At the start of the series, the Star Trek Discovery actor says he’s always struggled with anxiety and depression (like so many of us) and that he started the journey to figure out what makes people happy. And in doing so, the actor, and self-described mope, does just that.

This is not to say he figures everything out and no longer deals with mental health matters, but he does have a shift in perspective after spending all this time speaking with all these different people and the various ways they find bliss, joy, and happiness in their own unique way. He also comes out of the experience with a greater sense of gratitude, which is something we could all use these days.

Overall, Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss was an incredible, thoughtful, and enjoyable experience, one that can be watched in full with a Peacock Premium subscription . If you want to know what other new and returning shows are coming to the streaming platform (and others like it), check out our 2023 TV schedule .