I Miss Ted Lasso, But This New Apple TV+ Comedy Might Be The Next Best Thing

I know that Ted Lasso Season 4 is in the works, but there’s been a Jason Sudeikis-sized hole in my heart ever since this show’s divisive third season concluded in May 2023. Though I love Shrinking and other great shows available with an Apple TV+ subscription , I’ve spent the past couple of years looking for a funny, wholesome, and unafraid show to take its place. Well, I think I found that with Stick, a new 2025 TV show starring Owen Wilson.

Without giving too much away, the show follows Wilson’s Pryce “Stick” Cahill, a former professional golfer given a shot to reenter the golf world and train a young prodigy years after losing his son to cancer. It checks all the boxes when it comes to humor, heart, and awesome sports action, and I think more people should be talking about, or at least watching, what’s quickly become my favorite show on TV right now.

Ted Lasso Was My Comfort Show, But Stick Is Taking Its Place

Ted Lasso used to be my main comfort show during its original run. Yeah, it touched on some heavy topics and didn’t shy away from using mental health as a major plot point, but it also was so damn wholesome and charming. If I needed a boost, it was there. Well, Stick is doing that for me now, to the point where my wife and I watched the first nine episodes in a couple of nights.

The Series Has The Perfect Blend Of Sports Comedy And Drama

Though I can count on one hand how many times I played a round of golf, some of my favorite sports movies are set on the links. Give me golf with some comedy and a touch of drama, and I can watch for hours. Stick does just that with its perfect blend of comedy and drama, both on and off the course. Like Ted Lasso, it doesn’t sacrifice one for the other, which is pretty rare these days.

The Way The Show Handles Grief, Depression, And Anxiety Is So Honest

Considering the main character is a father still coming to terms with his son’s death, it should be no surprise that grief is a major aspect of Stick. The way the series handles topics like grief, depression, and anxiety is so honest and never feels disingenuous or sugarcoated. Each of the characters is dealing with loss in their own unique way, which adds so much to the series.

There Are Like Three Underdog Stories Wrapped Into One In Stick, And It's So Uplifting

I love a good sports underdog story , and Stick has like three wrapped into one. You have Pryce trying to rebound after crashing out, you have his student, Santi Wheeler (Peter Dager), trying to prove himself in the world of golf, you have Santi’s mom, Elena (Mariana Trevino), attempting to make something of herself after decades of putting her dreams on a shelf to die, and that’s just the beginning.

I Hope Apple TV+ Picks It Up For A Second Season, Because This Show Could Go Places

At the time of this writing, there is still one episode to go in Stick’s first season, and I hope there’s more on the way. Apple TV+ has yet to announce if this will be a one-and-done affair, but I think this show has some serious legs. There are just so many directions this show could go, especially if Timothy Olyphant’s Clark Ross, one of the best TV villains in a while, sticks around.

If you haven’t already, I cannot recommend this show enough. Seriously, if you’re looking to laugh, cry, and pump your fist into the sky, Stick is going to do the trick.