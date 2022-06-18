The Best Shows To Watch On Peacock Right Now

Peacock is one of many streaming services that has popped up over the last few years, providing plenty of content for those who are fans of both NBC shows as well as brand new original programming, too. While there are plenty of awesome things to watch, these are personally what I would consider some of the best shows that the site has to offer, all of which are streaming on Peacock right now, as of June 2022.

The Office (2005-2013)

The Office is a popular sitcom that features a group of employees at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where they have to live their day to day work lives with their less-than-amazing, but okay-ish boss, Michael Scott.

The Office has truly withstood the test of time as one of the most popular sitcoms ever, with a devoted fan base even now that it’s been off the air for nearly a decade. There are adorable relationships, including the famous Jim and Pam romance , some hysterical moments that will truly make you laugh, and an incredible The Office cast who are some of the best the TV world has to offer. This show is one of NBC’s best.

Bel-Air (2022 - Present)

A Peacock original, Bel-Air, which is based on the iconic Will Smith-starring sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is a dramatic retelling of the story of Will (Jabari Banks) from Philadelphia, who, after getting into a fight, is sent off to live with his rich relatives in a mansion in Bel-Air, California in the hope that having more opportunities will keep him out of trouble.

While some would say that the show may take itself too seriously considering the original series was a much more lighthearted comedy, I personally love Bel-Air as a fan of the original, and can’t wait for Season 2.

Psych (2006-2014)

In this hilarious sitcom, Psych follows sleuth Shawn Spencer (James Roday), who is able to con his way into work with his local police department when he fools them into believing he is a psychic. Now, it’s up to him and his best friend to solve these mysteries, despite him not actually having any strange powers. With several movies as well, and a plethora of running jokes , Psych is a hilarious show to watch.

Baking It (2021)

If you want a feel-good baking show , check out Baking It. Starring SNL alums Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg, this competition show puts several bakers against one another during the holiday season so they can win the ultimate prize: $50,000.

Parks And Recreation (2009 - 2015)

Another classic NBC show, Parks and Recreation, starring Amy Poehler, is all about Leslie Knope who works at the Parks Department of Pawnee, and tries with all her might to bring about changes to her town, alongside her sometimes wacky co-workers.

The Parks and Recreation cast is hilarious, filled with plenty of stars, and will surely make you laugh until your side hurts. There are so many amazing episodes that will either have you smiling so wide that your face will grow sore, or have you crying so hard that your chest will hurt (happy cries, I swear). Either way, Parks and Recreation is amazing, and if you haven’t watched it yet, be sure to do so. There’s even a reunion out now, as well, with a ton of cameos.

We Are Lady Parts (2021- Present)

Next is We Are Lady Parts. In this sitcom, we follow a group of Muslim women in England who have come together to form a punk band, watching as they attempt to not only succeed in the music industry but in their own personal lives, as well, one funny and sometimes heart-warming scenario at a time.

One Of Us Is Lying (2021)

The next Peacock original on this list is One Of Us Is Lying. Based on the novel of the same name , we see five students who never crossed paths beforehand end up in detention one Saturday afternoon - but only four emerge. Now, we're presented with a mystery as we try to find out which one is lying about the death of one of their classmates.

Yellowstone (2018 - Present)

The incredibly popular TV series, Yellowstone, is a neo-Western that follows the story of the Dutton family, the people who won the largest ranch in Montana, called “the Yellowstone.” Through four seasons (with a fifth releasing as part of the 2022 TV schedule later this year), we watch this family as they have conflicts with other ranch owners, the outside world, and more.

The Blacklist (2013 - Present)

Next up, we have The Blacklist. This crime thriller starring James Spader follows Raymond “Red” Reddington, a criminal who ends up becoming an FBI informant when he reveals he has a list of the most dangerous criminals. With nine seasons, and already renewed for a tenth, this show will keep you interested all the way through.

Bates Motel (2013 - 2017)

A spinoff of Psycho, the iconic Alfred Hitchcock film , Bates Motel tells the story of Norman and Norma Bates (Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga), and the twisted story behind their legendary Bates Motel, and how Norman became the killer that we all know today - and how his mother played a key role in his behavior.

Girls5eva (2021 - Present)

Another Peacock original, Girls5eva is a musical comedy that follows the story of five women who were once a part of a one-hit wonder girl group. But now, years later after they have been on a hiatus for some time and all feeling like they could do more with their lives, they decide to come back together for their next big hit. With a stellar Girls5eva cast , this show features the musical and acting talent to back up the premise.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013 - 2021)

Next up, we have Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In this popular series, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) is a detective at the fictitious 99th Precinct in Brooklyn, NY, and often clashes with not only his co-workers, but his captain (Andre Braugher).

This series has become a fan-favorite amongst many viewers, and honestly, I can see why, as there’s nothing quite like watching a group of detectives and cops try and pull off these incredible feats of police work and still somehow finding a way to make you laugh. With a hilarious Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast and some stellar comedic timing, this workplace comedy will become one of your favorite shows next.

Charmed (1998 - 2006)

If you’re looking for a magical fantasy series, check out the original Charmed. In this show, we follow a group of sisters known as The Charmed Ones, good witches whose main goal in life is to defeat those who perform evil magic, such as warlocks or demons. The original Charmed cast can’t be beat, and the drama and romances that evolve over its eight seasons are truly iconic.

Killing It (2022 - Present)

Another Peacock original on here, Killing It stars comedian and actor Craig Robinson in one of his funniest roles yet. Playing Craig, he is looking to achieve what we all want in life - the American dream. So, in order to do so, he decides to enter the Florida Python Challenge so he can win $20,000, something that would change the man’s life. The only catch? He has to kill as many snakes as possible.

Dr. Death (2021)

The last Peacock original on this list, we take a look at Dr. Death. In this crime drama that is based on the podcast of the same name, we take a look at the very real career of doctor Christopher Duntsch, a neurosurgeon who was anything but a good man, becoming infamous over time for mutilating his patients - sometimes to the point where his surgeries killed them. Starring Joshua Jackson , this series is a dark but intriguing watch, and will have you on the edge of your seat.

America’s Got Talent (2006 - Present)

Last but not least, we have the famous competition show that is now in Season 17, America’s Got Talent. Featuring a panel of judges currently consisting of Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sophia Vergara, and Simon Cowell, we see the best of what America has to offer in terms of talent, whether that be singing and dancing to magic acts and dangerous feats of athleticism.

There have been many famous winners of AGT who have gone on to do great things - could you be next?

