What We Do In The Shadows: What To Watch Next If You Like The FX Comedy Series

There are plenty of horror comedies out there that people love, whether they be movies or TV shows, ones that have truly exploded over the last couple of years, and others that are certified classics. One that has grown in popularity since its premiere is What We Do In The Shadows, a series that follows vampire roommates who live on Staten Island.

It’s funny, well-acted, and will have you on your knees for days laughing about some of the jokes that come out of these actors' mouths. But if you’re like me and you binge all the episodes very quickly and need to find something new to watch, look no further, as we have plenty of great options here for you to enjoy.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix)

First up on this list, we have Santa Clarita Diet. This Netflix original series, starring Drew Barrymore , follows a seemingly normal couple where one of them ends up turning into a zombie with a strange connection to ancient rituals - and their life is turned upside down.

To this day, I will never forgive Netflix for cancelling this show, because it was so funny. Like What We Do In The Shadows, this series was more like a parody, except it was of the zombie genre - and from the moment it began, it was just so damn hilarious. The Santa Clarita Diet cast had such great chemistry, the story was full of fun - seriously, so upset it ended the way it did. Could we get a Season 4, please?

Stream Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: TVNZ 2)

Wellington Paranormal (HBO Max)

Oh, you want parody? You’re getting parody. This show, Wellington Paranormal, is a mockumentary series that dives into the world of horror, following the two officers from the film it was based on, What We Do In The Shadows, as they investigate paranormal events - and have a hell of a crazy time doing it.

That’s right, this series was literally based off of the original What We Do In The Shadows that released in 2014, and this show even came out before the series named for the movie. And it’s so funny. Good God, I don’t think I’ve laughed this much in a long time. It’s seriously so funny and as someone who likes those spooky ghost investigation shows, this one is one of the best ones parodying them. It was also co-produced by film director Taika Waititi, so you know it’s going to be funny.

Stream Wellington Paranormal on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Universal)

Shaun Of The Dead (Amazon Prime)

Y'all, I love zombies - and I love them even more when they are funny. In Shaun of the Dead, we follow two blokes in England as a zombie outbreak begins, and their journey to try and rescue Shaun’s girlfriend from her impending doom.

There is just something about this funny horror comed y that is so damn perfect. Like What We Do In The Shadows, there are plenty of elements of horror included without it being too scary, and it’s so funny from the moment it begins to the very end. I love Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, as they do make some really great projects together, and this movie is proof of that. Now, if a Shaun of the Dead sequel would come, that would be great.

Stream Shaun of the Dead on Amazon Prime. (opens in new tab)

Rent/Buy Shaun of the Dead on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Starz)

Ash Vs Evil Dead (Netflix)

Moving on, we have Ash vs. Evil Dead, a horror comedy that was made by Sam Raimi, one of the creators of the Evil Dead franchise . This show, taking place in the Evil Dead universe, follows legendary character Ash Williams ( played by Bruce Campbell ) who has to leave his mundane life behind and take on the titular Evil Dead again as it begins reeking havoc.

Evil Dead, in of itself, is honestly pretty scary, but this show isn’t like that at all. While it has plenty of elements of horror, as you would expect, this show is so funny in so many ways - mainly from Bruce Campbell’s amazing performance as the lead. He really shines in so many ways, and for fans of What We Do In The Shadows, there are plenty of hilarious moments that will make you laugh just like those vampires do.

Stream Ash Vs. Evil Dead on Netflix. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Magnet Releasing)

Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil (Amazon Rental)

We got another horror comedy coming up. In Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, we follow two hillbillies who mean well but end up falling into a peculiar predicament - they are mistaken for killers by some college students who don’t know any better, throwing their lives into chaos.

As fan of horror comedies, this one is certainly a little less on the gory side, but if you’re a fan of What We Do In The Shadows, there are plenty of funny moments that will make you snicker, and you can’t help but love Tucker and Dale, played by Alan Tudyk and Tyler Labine, who have some of the funniest chemistry on screen.

Rent/Buy Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Cabin In The Woods (Amazon Rental)

Now this is such a great horror movie mixed in with some great comedy - just like What We Do In The Shadows. The Cabin In The Woods follows a group of young adults as they go away to a cabin far away in the woods, but as they are out there, they start to experience strange things and end up having their trip turn deadly.

What I love the most about The Cabin in the Woods is that while it is a horror-comedy at its core, it’s almost like a commentary on the state of horror movies as a whole, because they really do dive deep into the psyche of how horror movies work on the viewer and what is scary to someone. The cast is also great, too, with stars like Chris Hemsworth , Bradley Whitford, and more. I only wish a sequel would happen - but I don’t think that’s coming any time soon.

Rent/Buy The Cabin in the Woods on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: TBS)

Miracle Workers (HBO Max)

Ah, another fun comedy series that you definitely need to check out. In Miracle Workers, this anthology series documents different works from writer Simon Rich, following different characters in new stories in each season as they all try to perform different kinds of miracles in worlds where they seem impossible.

Miracle Workers and What We Do In The Shadows have one thing in common - and that’s the amazing dynamic between the main stars. They are so funny and truly carry this show no matter what timeline or what story we are following. Also, Daniel Radcliffe as the star does some of his best acting I have ever seen, and I have never seen him so funny. Steve Buscemi is also a hit , as well.

Stream Miracle Workers on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: HBO)

Flight Of The Conchords (HBO Max)

This show is so funny. In this sitcom, Flight of the Conchords, we follow a real-life two-man band, called Flight of the Conchords, as they travel from New Zealand to the United States and to New York City, trying to find fame and success.

Starring Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie (who play fictionalized versions of themselves), they are so funny. For fans of What We Do In The Shadows, this is another case where the lead characters really draw you in, and you’ll love the dynamic that they have from the moment they step on the screen. I still can’t believe that this show only lasted for two seasons.

Stream Flight of the Conchords on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Showtime)

Penny Dreadful (Showtime)

I know its horror, but hear me out. Penny Dreadful is an excellent Showtime series that is filled with suspenseful and creepy stories, as our characters try to fight scary creatures, like vampires, demons, monsters, or even just the personal demons you’re fighting on the inside.

While What We Do In The Shadows is a mockumentary, at its core are vampires - and fans of the show have to have some interest in vampires in the first place to enjoy a show like this. Which is why I seriously suggest checking out Penny Dreadful, as it not only tells some great stories, but has some creepy creatures.

Stream Penny Dreadful on Showtime.

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

Reno 911! (HBO Max)

Last up, we have another mockumentary for fans to enjoy, Reno 911!. In this show, we follow a police department as they go on their daily duties, chasing criminals, and everything else in their lives - all while taking a hilarious twist, mainly parodying the show, Cops.

While this series doesn’t have any crazy fantasy aspects, it’s still a mockumentary, something that What We Do In The Shadows very much is, and is so funny. I’ve never been the biggest fan of cop shows, but I do love myself a good parody - as you can see - so if you’re like me, you’ll certainly enjoy this one as well.

Stream Reno 911 on HBO Max. (opens in new tab)

There are so many great picks on this list, and I’m sure that no matter what you end up watching, you’re going to have a hell of a good time, mixed in with some great laughs and a whole lotta blood. What will be your next binge?