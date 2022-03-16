What's Next For Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin, The Subject Of Netflix's Inventing Anna? Is Deportation Next?

Anna "Delvey" Sorokin isn’t out of the woods yet. The grifter-turned-media sensation, who served as the inspiration for Netflix’s recently released drama series Inventing Anna, was released from prison last year, but it would now appear that following her legal challenges, she could in fact, be facing deportation.

Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin may be deported to Germany after a long stay in ICE custody, according to a source from ABC News. The former faux-heiress had been kept at the Orange County Correctional Facility in New York for almost a year after ICE first arrested her, but the organization is allegedly planning to arrange her deportation. Although she was born in Russia, she lived in Germany for much of her adult life. Sorokin’s attorneys are currently in the process of appealing her deportation order, although a court date has not been set.

Since the release of Inventing Anna (and the paycheck from Netflix ) thrust her back into the spotlight, many have wondered what might lie ahead for the 31-year-old woman. She was put on trial in 2019 after she was accused of swindling multiple well-to-do New Yorkers out of sizable stacks of cash. She was ultimately convicted on eight counts, including attempted grand larceny, grand larceny, and theft of services and subsequently sent to prison. She served almost four years in jail, including a stint on Rikers Island, before being released in February of 2021.

After her release, Anna Sorokin was taken into ICE custody in March 2021. She has since filed a lawsuit, along with several other inmates, accusing ICE of poor treatment in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sorokin’s lawsuit specifically claims that she was infected with the virus after spending time in the law enforcement agency's facilities and being refused a booster shot of the vaccine. As of this writing, it's unknown whether or not this lawsuit will interfere with the organization's intentions to deport her.

Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix limited series , Inventing Anna, tells the story of Anna Sorokin’s rise and fall from the New York social scene and her ensuing legal battle. On the show, she swiftly cons her way into high society by claiming to be a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey (a name that she told ABC News she "made up"). The show stars Ozark's Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin (who the actress actually got to meet) and Anna Chlumsky as Vivian Kent, a character based on journalist Jessica Pressler. Other co-stars include Laverne Cox as Kacy Duke, Arian Moayed as Todd Spodek, and Katie Lowes as Rachel Williams. As the show continues to draw viewers, many will likely be waiting to see what happens with Sorokin next.