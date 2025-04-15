After The White Lotus Season 3 Finale, I Have One Big Prediction About Belinda

SPOILERS are ahead for The White Lotus Season 3, now streaming with a Max subscription . Don't read on unless you've seen the finale!

The White Lotus finale has sparked all sorts of questions since it aired last weekend, but I don’t think we’re talking enough about Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda. Sure, the returning character may not have been on a revenge quest to ironically kill his own father or tried to poison her family with Piña Coladas , but she and her son did successfully earn a hefty $5 million from Tanya’s husband Greg Hunt in order to keep quiet about her death. While it would be beautiful if her life from there was paradise, I think I know better after seeing the past three seasons of the show.

Through each season of The White Lotus, creator Mike White has explored the twisted and chaotic privilege of various guests at his fictional White Lotus luxury resorts. But, in each season, he’s chosen a more specific theme to base the narrative around. In Season 1 focused on class privilege, Season 2 was about sex and love and Season 3 was all about spirituality. But the throughline has always been about characters in high tax brackets. Belinda in Season 1 and Season 3 was an outlier, but after she set sail in the finale, things changed. I want to talk about how I think this might lead to a prediction of mine.

Belinda Left Thailand With $5 Million, And I Love That For Her

Before I get all dark and deep with this piece, No. 1: Belinda just had the best Thai vacation ever. Sure, she thought she was staying at the same hotel as a potential murderer for half of it, but she also found some romance with Pornchai , and ended up striking a deal with help from her son to receive $5 million dollars from Greg in exchange for her silence. As I would be, Belinda was super unsure about making the deal because she didn’t want to be an accomplice to murder, but as we know as the audience, she isn’t in the first place, because Tanya wasn’t murdered after all, she fell off a boat and drowned.

So, Belinda walking away with $5 million means she’ll get to really move up in the world and start her own business. Plus, it’s a good wrap-up to her story with Tanya in the first season, after Belinda had worked on a proposal, and Tanya ended up blowing her off for Greg. It’s kind of a good karma, full-circle storyline, right? But what if there’s more to it brewing?

But, It Also Means That Belinda Could Be Just As Rich As Other White Lotus Guests

I also found the finale reveal interesting because it’s going to completely change Belinda’s life. Earlier in the season, I was thinking about how Belinda is one of the few characters in The White Lotus Season 3 I can really relate to (aside from aspects of the too-real female friendship plotline ) because she doesn’t spend all her vacations in a nice resort. She’s not used to really taking time for herself and sharing the same kind of luxuries as a famous actress or a wealthy financier.

However, if she does come back for a future White Lotus season, chances are things are going to be different from now on. I’m imagining Season 4 skipping out on the return of Belinda, but another future season, like 5 or 6, could bring her back at a time when she’s established her business and is absolutely thriving. Perhaps in the matter of just a few years, she becomes one of the most successful spa tycoons in the world but decides to go back to a White Lotus resort to remember her humble beginnings. And instead of being the underdog, this time, she’s one of the privileged guests.

Belinda Is Not Safe As Long As She's Not The Only Person Who Can Connect Greg To Tanya’s Death

To go back to Greg for a moment, if you go back to Season 2, you may recall that Belinda is not the only loose end for Tanya’s late husband. Haley Lou Richardson’s Portia also suspected Greg when she left Italy, it just wasn’t clear if she did anything about it. What if Season 4 brings Portia back into the fold, or we learn that she’s tipped the police off, but Greg doesn’t know it’s Portia rather than Belinda, and she’s then in danger again?

While this part of my prediction is more speculative and brainstormy, my main point here is that Belinda’s problems won’t necessarily end just because she took Greg’s $5 million and ran with it. As The Notorious B.I.G. famously says: ‘Mo Money, Mo Problems”. And I bet Mike White will want to explore that at some point.

I Could See Mike White Ending The Series With Belinda Earning Her Own Lesson Of Privilege

While The White Lotus Season 3 cast speculated who could be cast in Season 4 , for the time being, we have no idea what the creator has in store for the next installment. An HBO programming executive has said (via Deadline ) that the next season would likely be “somewhere in Europe.” (And that definitely adds more weight to my Portia theory!) Other than that, we’re pretty much in the dark. However, given the way things ended with Belinda and have already started with Belinda, how perfect would it be if the series ended with Belinda falling like the other White Lotus guests after starting as a spa manager at one of the resorts and rising to the top? I just feel like it would wrap up the show, whenever it does end, in a really circular way.