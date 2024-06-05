What's Patrick J Adams Been Up To Since Suits? He Has Two New Streaming Series Coming Up

In 2023, the beloved legal drama Suits' cast and crew learned first-hand how dramatically the mythical "Netflix bump" can affect a project's pop culture trajectory, as the USA series made itself comfortable among the streaming service's most popular licensed series , and went on to become the most streamed TV show of the year . It was enough to spark a pilot order at NBC for the spinoff Suits: L.A. , though fans are still waiting to hear whether Patrick J. Adams will ever return to Suits in some form or fashion.

While it doesn’t appear as if Mike Ross will be part of the fun in the Los Angeles-set offshoot, which cast Arrow vet Stephen Amell as its lead , Adams definitely hasn’t been lazily resting on his laurels, and now has two high-profile streaming shows on the way. And that’s on top of a movie and a Suits -centered podcast with Sarah Rafferty . Let’s take a look at where we’ll see the Sneaky Pete vet in the near future.

Wayward

The latest project that has confirmed Patrick J. Adams as part of its cast is the upcoming limited series Wayward, which was previously going by the working title Tall Pines. A thriller created by The Flight Attendant co-star and Baroness Von Sketch Show writer Mae Martin, it’s set in a somewhat pleasant rural town with sinister things happening just below the surface. The plotline will showcase intergenerational struggles while also exploring the depths of the area’s “troubled teen industry,” though it’s a bit unclear what that refers to.

Wayward will star Martin as Alex Dempsey, with Ferrari’s Sarah Gadon supposedly set to play her partner, and The Cleaning Lady’s Brandon Jay McLaren is also co-starring, though details on his role are currently still unknown. The latest casting news also includes Chucky’s Alyvia Alyn Lind, Killers of the Flower Moon’s Josh Close, Big Sky’s Patrick Gallagher, and Davey & Jonsie’s Locker star Sydney Topliffe, all of whom are noted as being recurring guest stars.

The same goes for Patrick J. Adams, whose role specifics aren’t fully revealed, though Deadline reports that the Suits vet is likely set to portray a high school counselor. Not quite the same as serving up legal counsel within the world of Suits, but it sounds like it could be a key role within this story of teen exploitation.

Lockerbie

With Wayward being one of the first commissions from Netflix Canada, the streaming giant is teaming up with the BBC for the upcoming limited series Lockerbie, which boasts Patrick J. Adams as one of its leads . The series is based on the harrowing real-world events surrounding the 1988 plane bombing above the Scottish town of Lockerbie that killed 190 Americans and 43 British citizens (among others). It’s noted for being the first major terrorist attack against the U.S.

The new show kicked off filming in Scotland in March, with the production also taking place in Malta and Canada. It’s set to focus on the decades-long investigation into the bombing and crash, which has been complicated due to the involvement of various authorities from across the globe, as well as putting focus on the effects the tragedy had on not just the families who lost loved ones, but also the titular town and its citizens. The story is said to cover the process up until the 2022 indictments. (A trial for a second suspect in the case is currently set for 2025.)

Adams will co-star with Sex Education’s Connor Swindells, Nurse Jackie’s Merritt Wever, Ozark’s Peter Mullan, Downton Abbey’s Phyllis Logan, Mary & George’s Tony Curran and more in the new show. That said, it’s still unclear what role he’ll be playing. The most likely choices are either an American family member who lost a loved one, or one of the Americans involved with the investigation.

Even without any release windows locked down, it's safe to say neither show will be finished and ready to premiere on Netflix's 2024 schedule. 2025, however, seems more likely for release timing.