Two Of Suits’ OG Stars Want To Capitalize On The Show’s Streaming Success, And I Think Getting More Behind-The-Scenes Info Is A Great Idea

This September will mark five years since Suits concluded its run on USA Network, but the legal drama is a bigger deal now than it was when it was airing. This is thanks to the millions of Netflix subscribers who streamed the show’s first eight seasons in 2023, and it still continues to be a popular streaming choice on the platform. In the midst of this success, Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty, two of Suits’ original stars, are working on a project that will deliver all kinds of behind-the-scenes information about the show, and I think this is a great idea.

Adams and Rafferty, who respectively played Mike Ross and Donna Paulsen, have signed on to host a Suits rewatch podcast for SiriusXM. As reported by Deadline, the podcast doesn’t have a title yet, but along with the duo set to share behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the series, they’ll be joined by other Suits cast and crew members, as well as fans. This is the latest TV rewatch podcast that SiriusXM has lined up, with others older shows being explored at the broadcasting corporation including The Office and Parks & Recreation. Adams and Rafferty said the following in an official statement:

On the heels of the record breaking Suits resurgence, it feels like the perfect time to rewatch the show that changed our lives. We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at SiriusXM and look forward to connecting with our friends from the cast and crew, as well as the Suits fans who made it all possible.

Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty were two of the six actors who made up Suits’ original main cast, with the other four being Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle and Gina Torres. However, only Rafferty stuck around for the entirety of Suits’ run, as Adams exited as a series regular in the Season 7 finale, the same time Markle made her last appearance as Rachel Zane. Adams would then recur in Season 9. Later main cast members include Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill and Katherine Heigl.

This is yet another way Suits’ success has been capitalized on following its success on Netflix. Rafferty, Torres and Hoffman appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for the makeup company e.l.f. earlier this year, and Adams and Macht appeared together in a T-Mobile TV spot. With the podcast, though, now viewers will have extra content to enjoy as they’re watching the show, whether it’s for the first time or a return to old friends. It is worth noting, though, that only Suits’ first eight seasons are on Netflix; you’ll need a Peacock subscription to stream the final one.

But if a Suits rewatch podcast isn’t enough for you on top of the non-season show, not to worry, as there’s one more goodie on the way. NBC has greenlit a pilot called Suits L.A., which stars Arrow’s Stephen Amell. This spinoff hasn’t been ordered to series yet, but if it is, then viewers will get to keep exploring the world that Suits birthed later on in the 2024 TV schedule, and maybe there will be opportunities for actors from the original show to stop by.