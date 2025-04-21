Suits LA’s Harvey Specter Arc Wrapped Up, And It Came With Some Big Reveals About What’s Happened To Him Since The Original Series Ended

Warning: SPOILERS for the Suits LA episode “Bat Signal” are ahead!

Well, Suits fans, it’s time to say goodbye to Harvey Specter… again. It seemed like we’d only have to do this once when Suits ended its nine-season run in 2019, but then it was announced that Gabriel Macht would reprise his character in three episodes of Suits LA. The third and final of those appearances just finished airing on the 2025 TV schedule, with Harvey appearing prominently in both the past and present day storylines of “Bat Signal.” In the midst of this, we also finally got some updates about what’s happened to Harvey since Suits wrapped up over half a decade ago.

To make a long story, “Bat Signal” saw crime boss John Pellegrini being sentenced to 25 years in prison and eligible for parole after 15. It originally was going a life sentence, but the judge changed his mind after Pellegrini gave a “heartfelt” statement after his guilty verdict was read, followed by the racketeering charges being tossed out. The latter happened (after fellow Suits alum Daniel Hardman testified) because Harvey was forced to go on the stand and inform the court that he’d given Ted Black, his friends, financial files concerning the Pellegrini case that Ted otherwise wouldn’t have known about.

Then in the present day, following Ted learning from Harvey that Pellegrini was being left out of prison early, the two enacted an elaborate plan with Troy Winbush’s Kevin that ended with Pellegrini being put back behind bars and the man under the crime boss’ employ who killed Eddie Black, Ted’s brother, living the rest of his life in fear of being killed while in witness protection. You can stream the episode with your Peacock subscription if you want the full context for both storylines.

Now back to Harvey Specter. There’s no question that the biggest reveal about his post-Suits life from “Bat Signal” is that he’s a father! Viewers learned this when Harvey got a text from someone in his phone labeled as “My Boy” saying, “Daddy, when are you going to call?” Harvey confirmed the existence of his son to Ted towards the end of the episode, but he stopped short of revealing the kid’s name.

If I had to guess, Harvey’s son is probably named Michael after Patrick J. Adams’ Mike Ross given how close those two became in the original Suits. Whether that’s the case or not, I’m just glad to hear that he and Sarah Rafferty’s Donna Paulsen, who got married in the Suits series finale, are now parents! Although Gabriel Macht has cast doubt on appearing in Suits LA again, if the shows ends up running multiple seasons, hopefully he’ll change his mind and come back with Rafferty in tow for at least one episode so we can see Harvey and Donna with their son.

The other big thing revealed about present day Harvey Specter was that his younger brother Marcus died of cancer a few years ago. This comes close to two years after the death of Billy Miller, who played Marcus on Suits, at the age of 43. Harvey brought up Marcus to ask Ted if dealing with the death of a brother gets any easier, to which Stephen Amell’s character answered, “Depends on the day.” Harvey and Ted parted on good terms in “Bat Signal,” so even if we never see Gabriel Macht on the show again, I’d like to think they’ll continue staying in touch.

There are four episodes left to go in Suits LA’s debut season, though there’s no word yet on if NBC will renew it for Season 2. The good news for now is that we’re not done seeing Suits characters on the spinoff, as Rick Hoffman is on deck to reprise Louis Litt sometime in the coming weeks.