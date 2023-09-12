Why I Still Like Netflix Better Than All The Other Streaming Services

I know it's easy to crap on Netflix nowadays. I mean, I do it too every now and then. For example, when Cowboy Bebop wasn't "given a chance" for a second season, I got upset. In fact, I get upset a lot with Netflix and its many cancellations. It's the reason why I haven't even bothered watching the new, live-action One Piece, even though I hear it's pretty good. I just don't do Netlfix when it comes to their new series.

But, you know what? I like pretty much everything else about Netflix. In fact, I still like it better than all of the other streaming services out there, and here are the five reasons why.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Netflix's Selection Of Movies, Both Old And New, Is Random Enough That There Is Literally Something For Everyone

Now look. It's well known around these parts that I'm a huge fan of Netflix's DVD service (I was a subscriber for 20 years, after all). But while I likely won't be able to find some of my favorite old movies on Netflix's streaming service, there’s still a pretty huge selection of old (and new!) flicks that I either haven’t watched yet or might want to watch again.

For example, here are just a few of the films that are currently available on Netflix that a lot of people would probably like to watch: Jaws, They Cloned Tyrone, Kung-Fu Panda 3, Rurouni Kenshin, Sausage Party, Dredd (which is my favorite comic book movie), The Deer Hunter, Steel Magnolias, Slap Shot, and Coming to America.

Sure, if you’re a cinephile like myself, then you might be better off with something like The Criterion Channel. But as somebody with a family that has a myriad of tastes, Netflix still has enough for all of us to enjoy when it comes to its flicks.

Yes, Netflix seems to put a lot of its focus nowadays on its series (even if it does cancel some of them a bit too early), but the randomness of its movies is still superior to services like Max, Disney+, and Hulu. I think so, at least.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix’s Kid Selection Is More Diverse Than Kid Selections On Other Streaming Services

You know how often my kids watch Disney+? Three times a week? Twice a week? Once a week? How about never a week? Okay, maybe never is a bit too definitive (they actually watched it just this week), but when they do watch Disney+, it’s only because my wife puts it on because there’s a new movie on it, like the live-action version of The Little Mermaid. The same goes for Max; my children never put that on.

They’ll sometimes turn on Hulu for The Amazing World of Gumball, or Paramount+ to watch The Loud House. But when they’re not in the mood for either show, do you know what my kids, who are 8 and 6, will go to on their own volition?

You guessed it. Netflix Kids. The thing about Netflix Kids is that it has a pretty diverse variety. For example, my daughter is really into shows like That Girl Lay Lay, Sam & Cat, and Nailed It, while my son is more into shows like The Haunted House, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the interactive program You vs. Wild.

Heck, as a Jurassic Park fan, even I find myself watching Netflix Kids sometimes for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Plus, as a Sonic fan, it also helps that most of the good Sonic cartoon shows are on there. Honestly, when it comes to kids’ shows (and anime!), Netflix really has a lot to offer.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Has A Rich Collection Of International Programs And Movies If You’re Looking For Them

Sure, it’s pretty well known now that Netflix has an admirable Korean selection after Squid Game blew up on the platform, but the platform actually has a lot of great international movies and TV series if you’re looking for them. I’m talking Japanese, Indian, Danish, African, British and German, and that’s just the ones that I can think of off the top of my head.

I’ve already written about the excellent sports drama, Toolsidas Junior, but I’m currently invested in the crime drama, Mai: A Mother’s Rage. Once I’m done with that, I want to check out the South African teen drama Blood & Water.

Honestly, I feel like there’s a whole world of international shows and movies that I haven’t even scratched the surface with on Netflix. While I’m sure there are other great international movies and TV shows on the other streaming platforms, Netflix makes it easy for me to find them and watch them, so it has that going for it.

(Image credit: Terence Patrick/Netflix)

There Is Always Something New To Binge Or Watch On Netflix, For Better Or Worse

Okay, so I hate binge culture. When people ask me, “Did you watch such-and-such” show, I usually say no because I’m not going to spend an entire weekend sitting on my couch and binging a single series. I also could never get into shows like Stranger Things or Wednesday, so I would never get in on those kinds of discussions anyway.

But do you know what show I sat and watched from beginning to end in maybe only two sittings? Squid Game. I couldn’t stop watching that show. The same goes with 13 Reasons Why when it initially came out (I never finished the series, though).

But those are only the BIG shows. The cool thing about Netflix is that for better or worse, there’s always something new to binge. I say “for worse” because some of those shows that you might binge (such as Cowboy Bebop) might not get renewed. I say “for better,” however, because every time I turn on Netflix, I’ll find at least ONE thing that I want to watch.

For example, just the other day, I put on Netflix and found a series about American Gladiators called Muscles & Mayhem. About a month ago, I got into the sketch comedy, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. And I’m sure I’ll just be sitting on my couch a month from now and there will be something else that I wasn’t looking for, but somehow managed to find.

What makes Netflix different from all the other streaming services that I have (besides maybe Hulu) is that I already know what I want to watch when I put on one of the other platforms. Whereas with Netflix, I often just go on with nothing in mind and end up finding a new favorite series. So, yeah. Netflix is still the best.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Still likes To Take Big Swings For The Fences On Projects

Every streaming service these days seems to want to out-do the other when it comes to producing expensive programs. Disney+ has its Marvel and Star Wars shows, Max has House of the Dragon, and Lord have mercy, Amazon’s The Rings of Power is the most expensive TV series ever made.

But, do you know what? Netflix isn’t far behind, as Stranger Things’ last season cost an astronomical $30 million an episode, and The Sandman cost a hefty $15 million dollars an episode.

Here’s the thing, though: while, as I already mentioned, I’m not a fan of Stranger Things, I really loved The Sandman, and I honestly didn’t think Netflix would spend so much money on such an unproven brand. I mean, Amazon spending all that money on The Lord of the Rings makes sense, but The Sandman? I have to give kudos to Netflix for spending the big bucks on that one.

The new, live-action One Piece also cost over $100 million dollars, but my question is, why? Sure, One Piece is a pretty popular anime with a great deal of international appeal, but the fact that they put down so much money into a show of this nature makes me kind of okay with Netflix raising prices. I mean, I’m not in love with the idea, but at least I don’t feel like they’re flushing their money down the toilet like Disney+ (I’m sorry, but I do!).

That’s why I think Netflix is still the best streaming service in town. But, what do you think? For more news on all things streaming, be sure to swing around here often!