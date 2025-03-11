Why John Mulaney Always Wears A Suit When He Does Stand-Up ‘In This Con Job Of Entertainment’

The comic's logic makes a lot of sense.

John Mulaney on John Mulaney Presents: Everybody&#039;s In L.A.
John Mulaney is arguably one of the most popular comedians working today as well as one of the most identifiable. He's surely known for his signature, observational style of comedy, but he's also become famous for wearing suits whenever he gets on stage. Anyone who's ever wondered why the actor-comedian goes with that kind of attire should know he officially revealed why he's stuck with that get-up. And it has to do with the facade of the industry in which he works.

The 42-year-old comedian was a guest on CBS Sunday Morning, where he promoted his 2025 Netflix movie and TV schedule entry, Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney. During the chat, he also revealed some of the finer details of his life and career. Mulaney has also shared great takes on fame, but what strikes me most here is just how he gravitated towards his now-unmistakable wardrobe. He revealed that it all began when he played a gig years ago:

Because I did a show at the Laughing Skull in Atlanta, really fun club there. And I was wearing a checkered button-down shirt and jeans, and there were five opening comics because there's a great local scene there. So five people were on the show before me, they all wore the same thing as me, a checkered shirt, and button-down jeans. Everyone in the audience was dressed like that.

John Mulaney performing stand-up in the monologue for his sixth time hosting SNL

That Time John Mulaney And Writer Simon Rich Wrote An SNL Sketch That Flopped Within An Hour Of Them Meeting Each Other

If anything John Mulaney has proven that he's one of the most astute comics in the business. So it's not surprising that he was fully cognizant of what his fellow comics and show attendees were wearing at the time. It's also understandable as to why he'd subsequently become somewhat self-conscious about what he was sporting.

With that, the Chicago native eventually had an epiphany. And that realization would ultimately shape the way he would approach the specials (which are available to stream with a Netflix subscription) that he would ultimately headline down the road:

I remember thinking, ‘I'm 27. There's no reason I should have the microphone,’ except that in this, you know, con job of entertainment I'm declaring that I'm the headliner, and I thought, ‘I'd like to look like the headliner, and I'd like to look like the entertainer for the night.’

And the rest, as they say, is history. The Baby J comic admitted that his decision could be viewed as "silly" to some. However, it was made with the intention of elevating his game and showcasing to the audience, regardless of who they are, that they’ll be in for a good time. There's apparently also another reason for the funnyman's decision to dress so professionally. While he certainly gives off an "entertainer" vibe due to a suit, the clothes also speak to his mission for any given performance:

As silly as it may be, and as sort of, maybe, corny as it may seem, in 2011, I'm going to wear a suit because I'm the entertainer for the night. And, also, it's a bit like I have to take charge of the room, nothing I'm saying is important, so I have to act like it is.

At this point, it's honestly hard to imagine the Bear alum performing in anything but a suit. Even when he's not on stage, he also remains dapper, like when he was one of the many celebs to hit up SNL50, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he wasn’t wearing one during a star-studded show at the Comedy Store that same weekend.

John Mulaney also joked that his desire to wear suits may also stem from some "psychological thing" involving his father. On the other hand, he also admitted that he also simply liked "dressing up." It goes without saying that Mulaney can certainly pull off a three-piece ensemble. However, what I really want to know now is just how much money he spends on suits.

Entertainers frequently talk about how specific experiences shape them, and it's intriguing to learn the origins of John Mulaney's on-stage attire. I wouldn't be surprised if he continues to dress accordingly for years to come. For now, you can look forward to seeing Everybody's Live when it debuts on Wednesday, March 12, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

