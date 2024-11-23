John Mulaney Opens Up About Fame And The Big Reason He Wishes He'd Used A Stage Name

Across the past decade, John Mulaney has certainly made a name for himself as a hilarious standup comedian. The standup recently joined a small group of SNL hosts who have hosted the sketch show six times, along with being in the conversation for Oscars host . While Conan O’Brien recently earned the latter , Mulaney recently contemplated why he wishes he used a stage name rather than his real name.

Tons of celebrities have created entirely new names for themselves rather than their given name. From Cardi B (who is really Belcalis Almanzar) to Michael Caine (a.k.a. Maurice Joseph Micklewhite), it’s a popular decision. Here’s what Mulaney said on the subject:

I don’t like when they say the same name that I had when I was 10. I don’t always like reading that name out there. I wonder if it’s nice, when you see ‘so-and-so sucks,’ you go, ‘That’s not me, actually.’ I always wondered if that helped performers be like, ‘I’m not Dean Martin. So be mad at that thing all you want.’ Except, and this is the problem, [my stage persona] is also the person who is the most me.

As usual, John Mulaney provides some hilarious food for thought with these comments. During a cover story for GQ , the comedian spoke to his regret, continuing later with these words as well:

Maybe John Durian would have been a good stage name. It’s a little like Bobby Darin and a little like John DeLorean.

OK, so it’s distinguished and kind of fun, but it doesn’t have the same ring to it as John Mulaney. Even though the standup isn’t sure he made the right decision with using his actual name, it’s of course too late to turn back now. He’s going to be known for some time, but I’d say for some very positive reasons, as a hilarious talent of our time.

John Mulaney has had a steady incline in popularity since he was asked to audition for Saturday Night Live in 2008 after deciding to pursue a career in comedy. But his name really took off when his 2012 New In Town special became popular. Since then, he’s toured all over and made a number of specials for those with a Netflix subscription , led a Broadway show with Nick Kroll, and even voiced the role of Spider-Ham in the Spider-Verse movies.

Later, he was checked into rehab by his friends for alcoholism, cocaine addiction, and prescription drug abuse. Following the 60-day program, it wasn’t long before he bounced back, touring his show From Scratch before it became the special Baby J and happily becoming a father of two with Olivia Munn, who also recently spoke about helping him with his recovery . He also hosted the amazing Everybody’s In LA , which is coming back to Netflix in February 2025.

We can’t wait to see what John Mulaney does next, but if he does somehow decide to change his name for the public, I guess we’ll have to look out if some mysterious name pops up with his exact face!