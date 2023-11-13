6 Reasons Why Rustin Has Become My Favorite Movie About The Civil Rights Movement

Rustin is an upcoming Netflix movie about civil rights activist Bayard Rustin and his impact on the success of the 1963 March on Washington. It’s partly a biopic and partly a drama about the struggle for equal rights in the 1960s. There are many great civil rights and social justice movies , but this one resonated with me when I saw an early screening at the Chicago International Film Festival.

I am not arguing that this is the best movie ever on the Civil Rights Movement, but it’s one that captures the period well, is full of captivating performances and tells a compelling story about a historical moment that changed the world. It made men into legends. However, Bayard Rustin’s legacy remained lost in this story, and Rustin allows him to reclaim it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It Feels Like It Rights A Wrong

I cannot deny my own ignorance when it comes to the Civil Rights Movement. I only know what was taught to me about it in school, through my parents’ own personal experience with it (which isn’t much because they were young at that time) and what movies and television series taught me about it. I wish I could say I read a million books about the Civil Rights Movement, but I have not. I know major figures from it, such as Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Rosa Parks, and other well-known activists, but I know very little about the other amazing men and women who helped the fight for equality. Therefore, I had never heard of Bayard Rustin before watching Rustin.

The film offers some answers to why Rustin isn’t as well-known as other figures in the Civil Rights Movement. The film wants to showcase him and spotlight him so his name is no longer forgotten when people talk about this movement. The film won’t allow any more erasing due to certain prejudices because of his sexuality. It took many decades, but it feels like this movie finally gives Rustin the praise he deserved, and still does, as such an important figure in helping fight for equal rights.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Rustin Highlights Some Civil Rights Figures That May Have Been Forgotten

An interesting technique that Rustin uses is highlighting the names and jobs of many of the people involved in organizing the 1963 March on Washington and important civil rights figures. Some of the figures are already quite prominent, such as Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis, but others may no longer be common names.

Drawing attention to all these figures allows Rustin director George C. Wolfe to not only give Rustin a spotlight, but also many major people who helped the movement in various ways. There are a lot of great Black history movies , but it still feels like so many important Black figures are often overlooked and not highlighted, by Hollywood and the general history books.

Movies like Rustin encourage more conversations about the collective that led to equal rights. It inspires people to learn about other Black historical figures who made a difference, and ones who continue to make a difference in bettering the lives of others. The film made me want to broaden my knowledge of the other important Civil Rights Movement activists.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Entire Cast Gives Captivating Performances

Colman Domingo is phenomenal in Rustin. Domingo, in my opinion, has always been one of those very underrated actors who gives consistent compelling performances. However, he’s often playing a supporting character. Rustin gives him an opportunity to lead a movie, and he does it so well. The supporting cast of Rustin is also very good.

Aml Ameen gives a standout supporting performance as Martin Luther King Jr. It is so good that it should be part of the required viewing for Martin Luther King Jr. Day . There have been a lot of great King Jr. performances, and he just adds to that trend, as he embodies King in Rustin. Jeffrey Wright, CCH Pounder, Glynn Turman, Johnny Ramey and Michael Potts are also among the many sensational performances in Rustin. I am not sure if the film will get nominated for Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars, but it should receive at least one or two acting nominations.

Domingo's performance as Rustin should earn him an Academy Award nomination. If it doesn’t, it will become another major snub.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It Adds A New Light To A Major Event Of The Civil Rights Movement

The 1963 March on Washington centers the film. Everything is leading up to this event. If you know anything about Black history and the Civil Rights Movement, you know the basics of this event. Rustin goes further and dramatizes it in a way that shows all the tension and obstacles that could have derailed it. It makes Rustin’s part in making this event a success so much more impressive and momentous.

The film also acts as a reminder that there were a lot of important parts that helped make this event such an important piece of the movement. Most of Rustin leads up to the event. Once it finally happens, there are flashes of it. It’s enough to sort of capture the vibe and tone. You briefly feel like you’re transported to this historical moment.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It Doubles As A Biopic And A Thrilling Drama

Rustin is not only a movie about a Black man during a time when the color of your skin could get you killed, but a gay man at a time when who you loved could also end your life. Rustin is a great movie with LGBTQ+ representation because it addresses how his sexuality also leads to prejudice against him, even by some in the Black community who should have supported him. It shows his struggles and triumphs with sympathy and joy. Unlike other great biopics , Rustin doesn’t really give an overview of his entire life.

It starts at this pivotal moment in it. Yes, you see some early memories, but you really have to infer and interpret things based on his demeanor, philosophy and some stories about his past. The storytelling choices in Rustin allow you to learn about this important historical figure and enjoy a dramatic movie. The movie manages to balance Rustin's story with a compelling story of overcoming personal and global obstacles. Despite Rustin’s many challenges, he radiates light. His charm and charisma make him likable and powerful.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It Shows What Can Be Accomplished When People Work Together

Rustin is about Rustin but it’s also about how these individuals came together to create something so life-changing that it became one of the most defining moments in history. One of the movie’s messages is the power of a collective. The 1963 March on Washington couldn’t have been as successful without Rustin, but also all the individuals who played their part in it.

I am someone who strongly believes in the power of 'we' over the power of 'me,' so I appreciate when movies emphasize and promote this ideology. Greatness is rarely achieved alone.