Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Rep Speaks Out After The Couple Was Involved In 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have experienced their share of ups and downs since tying the knot in 2018. They’ve expanded their family and made a bevy of professional moves while simultaneously being scrutinized for stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family. This week, unfortunately, they found themselves in a particularly dangerous situation, as they were involved in a car chase. A representative for the two has spoken out on the ordeal and described it as being “near catastrophic.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – along with the latter’s mother, Doria Ragland – were reportedly pursued by paparazzi Tuesday evening while they were in the back of a taxi. This occurred after the royals appeared at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards, where the Suits alum was recognized for her work. According to ET , the incident included a half dozen vehicles that were blacked out. The indviduals involved were apparently confronted by local police, yet they merely continued to follow the couple. More than a few traffic violations were reportedly committed as well, including running red lights, driving on the sidewalk and driving while photographing.

This morning, a spokesperson released a statement, which was shared with ET, and it shed some light on what exactly happened. Said person detailed how long the chase ensued while also weighing in on the treatment of the public figures:

Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.

What’s even more harrowing about this allegedly near-fatal incident is the fact that the Duke’s mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car crash while being chased by photogs in 1997. In the years since, a number of people close to the situation have shared their recollections of it. Diana’s driver previously recalled being in the hospital that night, while one of the first-responding firefighters chimed in as well.

On occasion, both Prince Harry and Prince William have discussed their mother. The former more recently opened up about her in his memoir, Spare , which has revelations and allegations linked to the Royal Family, from whom he’s apparently estranged.

The Duke and his wife made headlines during the last few weeks due to the coronation of King Charles. Meghan Markle didn’t make the trip , so her hubby attended alone and mostly remained “on the sidelines.” He also didn’t waste much time leaving London following the main ceremony.

At present, it’s comforting to know that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother made it out of the ordeal. Whether or not the New York Police Department provides comment on the matter remains to be seen.