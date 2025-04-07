There’s More Alleged Tea Behind Charity Head’s Viral Prince Harry Claims, And Meghan Markle, A Polo Match And Serena Williams Are Allegedly Involved

As of late, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been wrapped up in yet another controversy. This particular situation involves a charity event sponsored by Sentebale, the African-based charity founded by the prince. Dr. Sophie Chandauka, the organization’s ex-chairwoman, has since severed ties with the Duke of Sussex and has been talking about the issues she had with both him and Markle. Dr. Chandauka’s disdain has specifically revolved around a specific event, and an insider has now provided further claims about it.

What Allegedly Happened During The Charity Event?

The aforementioned event was a charity polo fundraiser, and Dr. Chandauka and Prince Harry reportedly came into conflict over the chosen venue, As she recently alleged, the location had to be shifted, because the Prince wanted to film on location amid the festivities. Said production is reportedly part of the royals’ deal with Netflix. Ultimately, Harry was able to use his connections to land a new location for what the doctor says would become a “commercial venture.”

When the event was ultimately held on April 12, 2024, the situation was complicated by the unexpected arrival of Meghan Markle, who brought along a celebrity friend who’s since been identified as tennis legend Serena Williams. Apparently, the proceedings became somewhat awkward due to Markle’s presence, and an oddly staged photo was reportedly taken at some point during the event as well.

At this point, Dr. Chandauka has accused the Duke of Sussex and his PR team of bullying her due to their disagreements. And, if the aforementioned insider is to be believed, there’s a bit more drama involving the interpersonal relationships between the people involved in this matter as well as other details.

How Does Meghan Markle Reportedly Feel About Dr. Chandauka, And How Did Things Go Down At The Charity Event?

The source claims to The U.S. Sun that “the problem, though, started with Meghan” and that Meghan doesn’t like Sophie.” Given that purported animosity between the two, it’s alleged that they didn’t get along all that well while at the polo event. It’s claimed that after Markle arrived with her “famous friend,” she didn’t cooperate with Chandauka’s wishes:

She [Dr Chandauka] wanted to take her around, to introduce her to other people, but Meghan didn’t want to mingle or engage with those supporting the event. She went off to the tent. Sophie found it rude. Staff working that day were asked to get champagne for Meghan, they were scrambling around – Sentebale and Archewell staff were both having to do that. Sentebale were not happy about this at all.

In March, both Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho – who co-founded Sentebale in honor of their mothers – jointly announced their decision to leave the organization. They attributed that choice to the conflict between the board of trustees and Dr. Chandauka, who’s been accused of exhibiting “untenable” leadership methods.

What Other Situations Are The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Currently Facing?

More on Meghan Markle (Image credit: Jake Rosenbert/Netflix) Meghan Markle Made Pasta On Her Netflix Show, And The Internet Is Freaking Out About How She Did It

So far, this year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received backlash amid the LA wildfires, during which they met with displaced citizens who’d lost their homes. Actress Justine Bateman accused them of being “disaster tourists” and claimed they were merely looking for a “photo op.” At the same time, Markle also delayed the premiere of her Netflix, With Love, Meghan, amid the fires, with some believing it to be “tone deaf” of her to keep the original date. The series has since continued to receive backlash, with Markle getting real on the subject.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All the while, reports indicate that the Duke and Duchess remain mostly estranged from much of the British Royal family. Former aide Jason Knauf recently spoke on the supposed feud between Princes William and Harry, calling the situation both “hard and sad.”

When it comes to the claims leveled by Dr. Sophie Chandauka against Prince Harry and co., it remains unclear as to whether the former charity head will move forward with legal action. As for the claims the insider made about the event, those should be taken with a grain of salt.