X-Men '97 Is Great And Deserves Credit For Doing Something The Movies Failed To Do

X-Men '97 is entering its final Season 1 episodes, and while critics have raved about the series for many reasons, there's one really important element I love that no one is talking about enough. As we prepare for the arrival of the X-Men in the MCU films and track the references, it's clear to me that this series should serve as the framework for the correct way to present them. This show is killing it when it comes to spotlighting all the mutants in a way the previously released X-Men movies have largely not.

I think the Marvel Cinematic Universe should be paying attention to how well-received this iteration of the X-Men is. Granted, it had the framework of the original animated series to lean on, but if whoever helms the first live-action MCU feature for the hero group isn't watching X-Men '97 with a Disney+ subscription right now, it's a big mistake.

X-Men '97 Embraces The Mutants As An Ensemble

One thing that is truly stunning about X-Men '97 is how it manages to juggle the stories of its characters while remaining an ensemble series. This is a show about Cyclops, Jean, Beast, Wolverine, Jubilee and many other characters who exist outside of the core team of X-Men. While specific character arcs have cropped up throughout the season, it all goes back to the overall story of the mutants and their continued fight to be accepted in a world that rejects them.

The fact that we see so many mutants in X-Men '97 and how their stories tie into the larger storytelling makes the story feel as big as it should. This isn't just seven heroes trying to advocate and save their people, even though the movies sometimes made it feel that way. Of all the lessons the MCU could take from X-Men '97, this is the most important to realize and to try and make the X-Men's story feel as big as possible.

The Series Hasn't Relied On Wolverine To Bolster Its Popularity

It would've been easy for X-Men '97 to make this into a series centered around Wolverine. He was the star of Fox's era of movies, and he is still popular enough that audiences are thrilled to see Hugh Jackman return for Deadpool and Wolverine. Using Wolverine as the primary character in the series would've flown in the face of the original animated series, but I don't think a thing like that would've stopped as many creatives as one might think.

Because X-Men '97 is a story focused on mutants as a whole, the series has been able to exercise some great restraint in making sure Wolverine isn't getting too much screen time. Hell, I'd even argue that he's given less time to shine than any of the other mutants thus far, though that isn't to say that will always be the case. For now, though, I'm enjoying the break from him and loving the amount of time we're spending with characters like Cyclops, despite how it twisted up his relationship with Jean.

X-Men '97 streams new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays. With the final episodes of Season 1 on the way, it'll be interesting to see where the rest of the season heads and how it sets up future seasons for the mutants.