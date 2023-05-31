Another Superman And Lois Character Discovered Clark's Secret Identity, And It Could Be Bad News For A Relationship

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Superman & Lois episode "Collision Course." Read at your own risk!

Superman & Lois hit a major turning point in more ways than one in Season 3's "Collision Course." Perhaps the biggest takeaway that will factor into the rest of the season was that Clark was forced to reveal his identity to another resident of Smallville. He had a good reason, but unfortunately, Clark telling Kyle might've done more harm than good as it seems the reveal might jeopardize his relationship with Chrissy.

Kyle and Chrissy have had relatively smooth sailing after Lana learned they were a couple, but there are definitely rough waters on the horizon. Kyle knows that Clark is Superman, and now it seems he will go to Chrissy for answers afterward.

How Kyle Discovered Clark Was Superman

Jonathan, Jordan, and Sarah went to a senior kegger, but when the cops showed up, they fled to avoid an underage drinking charge. Sarah fled with another boy from their high school, who suggested she drive her car with the headlights off so the cops couldn't track them. Sarah obeyed and, as a result, rammed into a deer she didn't see, which sent the car end over end at high speed.

Sarah and the boy made it out unharmed, but only because Jordan was there to pull them from the car before it was totaled. When Kyle arrived on the scene, the classmate revealed someone with powers saved them. Kyle was interested in hearing about this, as he'd been gathering evidence on his own about a Meta being in Smallville after noticing weird incidents at local catastrophes. Sarah played dumb, but Kyle already had a hunch of who was responsible.

Kyle arrived at the Kent household, ready to confront the Meta he was sure was responsible for all the weirdness in town. Kyle was convinced that Jonathan, who he'd taken in as an apprentice at the firehouse, was the Meta. He was wrong, of course, but as someone who once thought Jonathan would get powers, I don't blame his instincts. Under different circumstances, Clark could've talked Kyle down and reduced any suspicion that his boys have powers, but unfortunately, he didn't have time.

Just as Kyle arrived, Clark overheard Onomatopoeia in the middle of destroying her confinement chambers and escaping the holding facility. Clark had to act fast, and Kyle wouldn't back down. For that reason, Clark shoved his friend, told him he'll explain things tomorrow, and flew off to help try and stop the villain. Kyle was shocked, but hey, he was no longer suspicious of the boys!

Why This May Mean Big Trouble For Kyle And Chrissy's Relationship

Kyle discovering Clark's identity as Superman is an interesting development. He was one of the only major characters left who didn't know, and I can imagine he will be hurt to learn that his ex-wife, girlfriend, and daughter all knew before him. Kyle was just talking to Chrissy about his theory about a Meta in Smallville, and she blew him off. How will he react knowing she actually knew he was right?

Based on this trailer for the upcoming Superman & Lois episode "Complications," he won't react well. There's a lot in this short preview, including a scene in which Kyle calls out Chrissy for lying to him:

Could this be the end of Kyle and Chrissy's relationship? I want to say no, but with Kyle hopping in this relationship fresh out of divorce and Chrissy coming into his life via a surprise hookup, I could see them taking a break. I'd hate to see it happen because watching them in a relationship has been one of the more enjoyable aspects of Superman & Lois Season 3, but perhaps this drama will lead to more interesting changes between them.

Relationship drama aside, it seems like Superman & Lois is about to kick things into the next gear. The Mannheims are reunited and even have their son Matteo in the fold now. Lois completed her cancer treatment, which should help her and Clark both take the fight against the Mannheims a little harder. All this is happening, and we still haven't seen Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor! It makes me wish there were more than three episodes left in the season, but at least there's still plenty on the calendar on the 2023 TV schedule to keep readers occupied after it's over.

Superman & Lois airs on The CW on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season has really proven that the show deserves to return for Season 4, but whether or not that will happen remains a mystery.