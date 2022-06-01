How Superman And Lois Could Give Powers To An Unexpected Character

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Superman & Lois episode “Lies That Bind.” Read at your own risk!

The Superman & Lois heroes dealt a huge blow to Ally Allston’s plans for “saving the world” after destroying the merging pendant, but they’re not out of the woods yet. The Season 2 villain has some other tricks up her sleeve, and she’s not the only one. Natalie, Jonathan, and Jordan spent most of the episode working towards perfecting a super-suit, which will hopefully give Jonathan some powers to defend himself in the near future.

While the teens were hanging out, Natalie told the Kent boys that she had developed her own version of her father’s suit. While she originally developed it for herself, she figured that Jonathan could definitely use it for protection since his super-powered doppelganger tried to merge with him not that long ago. Once the suit is powered, Jonathan should have all he needs to defend himself against a Kryptonian-level threat, which will add another person to the fight.

Superman & Lois Season 2 has spent a lot of time lately dabbling in exploring Jonathan Kent getting powers . Between his X-Kryptonite inhaler storyline, his Bizarro doppelganger who got powers as opposed to Jordan, and now this suit, we’re getting a lot of glimpses at what the show might look like if Jonathan had powers. If the suit is going to be fully operational before the end of the season, is this something we can expect him to use in Season 3 and beyond?

It’s an interesting question to ask because it seemed like Natalie was only loaning the suit to Jonathan for his own protection in the short term. In DC Comics, “Natasha” Irons eventually took up the mantle of Steel, so this suit could be the beginning of Natalie taking a sidekick role to her father and training towards that big day. It’d be kind of weird to throw that storyline onto Jonathan, especially when Natalie made the suit. I’m fine with Jonathan using the suit in the interim, but I’m not sure I’d want him just holding onto it indefinitely.

Another thing I worry about, as a fan of Superman & Lois, is the issue of too many heroes. I think some past Arrowverse shows have suffered in one way or another for having far too many heroes in the mix and sometimes not enough for them to do. This feels especially true in this CW series, where Superman is a hero that can essentially take on any challenge by himself. Clark can already call on Jordan, Tal-Rho (Superman’s villain-turned-antihero half-brother ), and Steel if he has any problem that he can’t handle on his own.

Heck, he even has the power of the town on his side now that mayor Lana Lang is in on the secret ! I feel like we’ll reach a point where it’s overkill if the trend continues, but then I guess more heroes could justify the show introducing bigger threats as it goes on. Maybe it’s best not to get ahead of things and just see if Jonathan ends up using the suit in the final stretch of Season 2 episodes first.