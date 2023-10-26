Aquaman 2 Director James Wan Addresses Amber Heard And Mera (Again) And Explains Why The Actress Might Be Bummed
James Wan continues to address Amber Heard's role in the Aquaman sequel.
Thanks to the legal battles between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, we know a lot more about the behind-the-scenes workings of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom than we do for most movies that are still a couple of months from release. One of the biggest pieces of news was Heard claiming that her role in the sequel actually shrank over time. James Wan has explained his reasoning for Mera’s smaller role previously, but admits that this did result in her role shrinking over time.
Jason Momoa and Amber Heard worked together throughout the first Aquaman movie, but her character Mera is largely absent from the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer, and reports are her role in the sequel is much smaller. Director James Wan told Empire (via The Direct) that he had a plan from the outset to make romance a major part of the first film, but not the sequel, which is why Heard’s role was paired down as the script went through revisions. The director explained…
During the defamation trials of Depp and Heard it was suggested that there was an issue of chemistry between Momoa and Heard that led to the decision to pair down the role of Hera for the sequel. But according to Wan he was always planning to make a movie that would focus on the characters of Aquaman and Orm, and that meant shrinking the role of Mera to make more room for Patrick Wilson’s Orm.
Certainly, whatever the reason, it’s understandable that Amber Heard could be frustrated, as it sounds like she filmed more scenes for the Aquaman sequel, that ended up on the cutting room floor. One doesn’t imagine any actor likes to see their work disappear. And considering Heard’s situation at the time, and the fact that there were loud corners of social media calling for her removal from Aquaman 2, it would be impossible not to see a connection.
According to James Wan, however, Amber Heard’s statements were accurate, but the reason for them just wasn’t clear to her. It seems the director had a specific idea to make a buddy comedy-style film and hey, who doesn’t want to see a superhero movie inspired by Tango & Cash? That honestly sounds like a film that could be a lot of fun.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey
By Mick Joest