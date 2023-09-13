After Months Of Rumors About Amber Heard’s Reduced Aquaman 2 Role, James Wan Explains What The Plan Always Was

The DC Universe has had plenty of twists and turns over the years, including leadership changing behind the scenes. While James Gunn and Peter Safran were named new co-CEOs there were a number of upcoming DC movies in the can such as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And after After months or rumors about Amber Heard's reduced Aquaman 2 role, director James Wan explained what the plan always was.

Amber Heard's role in Aquaman 2 has been the subject of much conversation, seemingly due to her long legal battle with Johnny Depp. Rumors swirled about her reduced role, while some fans organized a petition to have Heard removed from the movie. James Wan spoke with EW about his DC sequel, and shared his plans for Mera from the jump. In his words:

I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera's journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We'll leave it at that.

Well, there you have it. While there's been plenty of rumors and discussion about Amber Heard returning to Mera in Aquaman 2, it sounds like the chatter didn't actually influence James Wan. He always knew that the sequel was going to largely focus on Arthur Curry and his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), rather than his relationship with the red headed Atlantean.

James Wan's comments help to clarify the situation surrounding Amber Heard and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Still, there should be plenty more discourse surrounding her forthcoming return to the DCU. She was noticeably absent in Aquaman 2's first teaser, so we'll have to see if she gets featured in the highly anticipated full trailer later this week.

Because Depp and Heard's defamation trial was on TV, the court of public opinion came down hard on the pair of actors. Those on Depp's side may be boycotting Aquaman 2 altogether, after the petition to get her moved failed to move the needle. And since DC has had a number of box office disappointments like Blue Beetle and Shazam 2, the pressure is on.

It's still unclear exactly how much screentime Amber Heard will have in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but the story doesn't seem to really be about her. According to rumors, Aquaman 2 will see Mera and Arthur have a child. Is there a new heir to the sea being crowned? Only time will tell.

Aquaman 2 will finally hit theaters on December 20th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. As for Heard's future in the new DCU, only time will tell how things shake out.