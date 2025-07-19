When Will We See Wonder Woman In The DCU? James Gunn Addressed Her Future

James Gunn’s DC Universe officially got its start when his Superman movie was released, so naturally fans like us are extremely excited to learn more about what other upcoming DC movies will be part of the reboot. Now, Gunn has just offered a new update on what’s happening with the casting of our next Wonder Woman.

The filmmaker and co-president of DC Studios is known to regularly answer fan questions on social media. One fan on Threads was able to get their question answered about the future of Wonder Woman. The user flagged Gunn down by sharing with him a screenshot of a news report about DC Studios “reportedly seeking an actresss wih a TV-centric resume, akin to Supergirl’s Milly Alcock.” When asked if it was accurate, Gunn said this:

Nope. And I'd never in a million years look for a major role based on whether they did TV, films, or whatever. It's all about the casting. I didn't cast Milly because of her past, but because she was the best one for the role.

The “scoop” from Scott Mendelson was refuted by Gunn, who shared that he would never cast based on these factors. Instead, he chooses stars based on the actor’s talents, and who’s overall best to play the role. Considering Superman, this definitely checks out. The movie is full of a mix of movie and TV actors with David Corenswet being a relative unknown before nabbing the role.

Gunn also told fans where the Wonder Woman movie is currently in production after another fan cited Variety had suggested a movie starring the hero was being “fast-tracked.” In his words:

It's a priority but I wouldn't call that fast-tracked. Nothing is going to be shot unless we're as sure as we can be that the script is good.

When it comes to what’s next for the DC Universe, there’s quite a few upcoming projects to look forward to in what’s known as Gods and Monsters Chapter 1 , but a lot sound like they are still in early development. We know that Supergirl is in the next movie coming out on June 26, 2026, before Clayface hits theaters in October. The Batman: Part II (which is in the Elseworlds section of the DCU) is coming in 2027 and an animated movie called Dynamic Duo is set for summer 2028.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz , Gunn spoke a bit further about Wonder Woman, which we heard was being currently written in June , sharing he’s “very, very excited” about the direction of the script, and it’s set to be distinct from other superhero movies. (But no, she’s not going to be 6’5. )

Previously, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav called Wonder Woman one of the four pillars of the new DC Universe (with Superman, Supergirl and Batman being the other three). So, one can certainly assume the hero is a big priority to get off the ground and get right. Until then, we’ll surely be a lot more Wonder Woman fan art about which actors people are envisioning to play the superhero.