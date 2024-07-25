Arrow’s Marc Guggenheim Shares What Would Have Stopped Laurel Lance From Being Killed Off, Explains Why Season 4 Is His ‘Least Favorite’
The showrunner would change some things if he could.
In 2020, Arrow concluded its run on The CW, although characters like Oliver Queen and John Diggle would later resurface in The Flash and other corners of the Arrowverse. Still, with nearly half a decade having passed since the eight-season saga following Stephen Amell’s Green Arrow ended, Marc Guggenheim has opened up about aspects of the show that didn’t turn out the way he hoped. Specifically, he talked about what would have prevented Katie Cassidy’s Laurel Lance from being killed off, as well as why Arrow Season 4, i.e. the season in which she met her demise, is his “least favorite” of the bunch.
Marc Guggenheim Regrets Arrow Killing Off Laurel Lance
Although Katie Cassidy appeared in every season of Arrow and resumed being a series regular in Season 6 to continue playing Earth-2’s Laurel Lance, the Earth-1 Laurel, who’d been around since the show began in 2012, was mortally stabbed by Damien Darhk in “Eleven-Fifty-Nine.” While discussing the drastically different kinds of fan reactions that Arrow received in comparison to fellow Arrowverse series Legends of Tomorrow, Marc Guggenheim said during his appearance on The Showrunner Whisperer that had he known the Emerald Archer’s show would have gone on as long as he did, Earth-1 Laurel would have stuck around, explaining:
Laurel’s death was met with a lot of backlash from fans in 2016, though at the time, Marc Guggenheim defended the decision. But like he said, that was back when Arrow was only expected to run for five seasons, and it ended up going for an additional three. It’s fortunate Katie Cassidy was able to keep participating in Arrow, and I presume she welcomed the opportunity to play a Laurel with a much different personality. Still, I can’t help wondering what might have happened with Earth-1 Laurel had she survived the events of Season 4.
Marc Guggenheim Doesn’t Like Arrow Season 4’s Tone
Marc Guggenheim’s regret over what happened to Earth-1 Laurel are just part of his larger issues with Arrow Season 4. As he acknowledged in the below quote, going with a more lighthearted tone following three seasons of dark storytelling wasn’t a good call:
Guggenheim added that he wished he and the Arrow writing team had approached Season 4’s storyline differently, and that they’d “stuck to the game plan too rigidly in a lot of places.” So he’d go back and change things if he could, though he then shared why he wouldn’t touch the Season 4 finale, titled “Schism”:
If you’re interested in revisiting Arrow, it can be streamed with a Netflix subscription among plenty of other DC movies and TV shows on that platform. Otherwise, make sure you have a Max subscription, as that’s where the majority of upcoming DC TV shows will be going.
