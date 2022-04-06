As Jared Leto’s Morbius Is Panned, His Director Shares His Feelings On Getting Negative Reviews
By Dirk Libbey published
The director of Morbius has some thoughts about the negative reviews.
Sony’s newest movie in its Spider-Verse is here with Jared Leto’s Morbius and things are… not looking that great with the new film. Morbius did open at number one at the domestic box office, bringing in $39 million, which isn’t terrible all things considered, but it’s certainly no blockbuster and the movie is being savaged by critics. Having said that, director Daniel Espinosa is taking the movie’s poor reviews in stride.
With only a 17% score on Rotten Tomatoes, most critics really don’t like Morbius very much. Speaking with Insider, Daniel Espinosa admits that he’s no stranger to strangers telling him what’s wrong with his movies. It’s happened to him even with his smaller productions, so he’s used to being told what he did wrong. Espinosa explains…
I’m not sure you can make it to the world of directing feature films without gaining a pretty thick skin. Very few movies are truly universally loved so even if most people thought Morbius was great, there would be some talking about what was wrong with it.
Critical response and box office response are very different things more often than not. It’s far from uncommon for movies that critics don’t seem to like to still make a lot of money. It’s unlikely that the lack of critical praise is the reason Morbius had a luke warm opening. There are numerous other factors including a significant delay brought on by a global pandemic,
And for what it’s worth Daniel Espinosa doesn’t even need critics pointing out what’s wrong with his work, as the director admits that he can be pretty hard on his own films, though he’s made some solid projects that people . He knows he can improve and potentially sees that his work has problems, but he is ultimately proud of the work he does. Espinosa continues...
Few movies are seen as universally great and just as few are universally bad. Even if Morbius isn’t a great movie, it may still have elements worthy of praise. It may just be that not everybody will find those praise worthy moments in theatres.
