Morbius Reviews Are Finally Here, See What Critics Are Saying About The Jared Leto Comic Book Movie
By Heidi Venable published
The Jared Leto-led blockbuster hits theaters April 1.
After years of development, and, of course, COVID-driven delays, Morbius is finally set to make its theatrical debut. Starring Jared Leto as the titular living vampire, the new coming book movie has connections to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, playing out in the same canon as Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Critics have had the chance to screen Morbius, and their reviews are here to give us an idea of what to expect.
Daniel Espinosa is directing, and alongside Jared Leto's eponymous doctor/vampire, the film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson. Will we see Spider-Man? If so, which version? Fans are about to find out, as the Marvel blockbuster hits theaters on Friday, April 1.
Let’s take a (SPOILER-FREE) look at what the reviews are saying about Morbius, starting with CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg. It's a pretty rough start, with Eisenberg rating it just 1 star out of 5, saying he didn’t think they made comic book movies this bad anymore. He says not a single scene in the movie gives insight into the characters’ personalities, noting that the script “coldly” navigates between plot points:
It isn't quite so bad in the opinion of critic Anna Smith of Deadline. She says Jared Leto tries to bring humanity to the character but doesn't get any help from the script:
Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm rates Morbius a 4 out of 10, calling it an absolutely dreadful piece of "pre-packaged junk" that can't even be saved by its special effects:
David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter says he doesn't think Morbius is bad, but it's kind of forgettable. He says it seems to serve the purpose of laying the groundwork for other (and better) stories to come:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire grades Morbius a C-, saying this vampire movie sucked more than blood. She also calls the movie "forgettable," writing that its basis is incomprehensible, its action sequences are scattered, and its hazy timeline makes it feel chopped up:
Another critic who thinks the movie takes itself too seriously is Matt Donato of IGN. He rates it a "Mediocre" 5 out of 10, saying this vampire film lacks bite and is marred by shoddy digital effects-driven fights:
Well, the critics don't seem all that pleased about the latest comic book blockbuster, but if Jared Leto's living vampire sounds like your cup of blood-spiked tea, you can check Morbius out for yourself in theaters on Friday. Also be sure to look over what other upcoming superhero movies may dominate the box office next, as well as our 2022 Movie Release Schedule so you can start planning your next movie night!
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.