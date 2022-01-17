Batgirl Director Claps Back After Fans Criticize The Character’s Costume

The anticipation for Leslie Grace’s Batgirl continues to grow as more footage and photos come from the set. The internet was set ablaze after the Batgirl star unleashed an image of herself in the full costume. Like many online unveilings, the post had its cheerleaders as well as detractors. Batgirl co-director Adil El Arbi became aware of DC fans’ opinions on the full Batgirl suit. Unlike some filmmakers, the Batgirl director decided to take on the criticism head on.

The Bad Boys for Life director couldn’t hold his tongue as some fans voiced their dissatisfaction over Grace in the full, comics-accurate suit. Of course, he didn’t go on a lengthy rant. But El Arbi did take to his Instagram page to let the naysayers know his thoughts on the matter. He kept it simple with a single Instagram Story featuring a nice throwback to an iconic Batman panel. See how the Dark Knight answered the criticism for Adil El Arbi by checking out the image below.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Adil El Arbi let Batman’s takedown of Robin do the talking for him. He seemed taken aback by fans’ critique of the costume before the film was released. As with any director, El Arbi wanted the viewers to see his full vision for the film and Grace’s suit before judging it from a film still. At least the director had fun with his response, and managed to get a point across without tearing into the fandom.

When Leslie Grace unveiled her Batgirl costume, it was the most comic-accurate costume fans have seen in a live-action interpretation of the beloved character. The suit appeared to draw from two reliable DC Comics sources. The look was influenced by Barbara Gordon’s costume in the “Batgirl of Burnside” arc while connecting her look to 2003’s Batgirl: Year One. Some fans were aware of the references while others viewed everything from the zipped-up top to the yellow boot as cosplay rather than a detailed-oriented design.

Of course, this isn’t the first a DCEU suit has come under fire. When Gal Gadot first debuted as Wonder Woman, her outfit drew some criticisms for being “too sexy,” which Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins shot down the criticisms as “sexist.” Even Henry Cavill’s Superman costume has been talked about ever since his debut in Man of Steel. So, El Arbi might be in store for more critiques when Batgirl is finally unleashed on the masses.

Not much is known about the film outside of the robust cast, including Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser, and its current filming schedule. Currently, Batgirl doesn’t have an official release date besides it will premiere on HBO Max in 2022. You can check back with CinemaBlend for more updates on the film as well as other DC releases.