Batgirl’s Leslie Grace Shares First Look At Her DC Superhero Costume

Barbara Gordon, a.k.a. Batgirl, has been one of the most important characters in Bat-Family since she simultaneously debuted in the Batman TV series and in the pages of Detective Comics #359. More than five decades later, now she’s getting her own movie, with Hamilton actress Leslie Grace bringing the character to life. While we got a quick tease of this version of Batgirl at DC FanDome last October, Grace has now shown off her full supehero costume.

Taking to her Instagram page, Leslie Grace showed a picture of herself suited up as Batgirl for the upcoming DC Extended Universe production. Check it out below!

This Batgirl costume definitely looks like it’s modeled after the one Barbara Gordon wore in the “Batgirl of Burnside” arc in the New 52 era, between the indigo and yellow color scheme and the zipper on the front. Leslie Grace’s picture was accompanied by some dialogue from Batgirl: Year One, the 2003 miniseries written by Scott Beatty and Chuck Dixon, and illustrated by Marcos Martin. So right there, we know two main sources of inspiration for the Batgirl movie.

Although a Batgirl movie has been in development for the DCEU since 2017, the movie in its current form started coming together when Birds of Prey’s Christina Hodson was hired in 2018 to write the script. 2021, however, was when things really started chugging along. Bad Boys for Life duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were hired to direct Batgirl in May 2021, and Leslie Grace was selected to play Barbara Gordon the following July, just a month after moviegoers saw her play Nina Rosario in the musical drama In the Heights. Grace reportedly beat out actresses like Haley Lu Richardson, Isabela Merced and Zoey Deutch for the role.

No specific plot details for Batgirl have been disclosed to the public yet, but we do know some of the people who will be joining Leslie Grace in the main cast. J.K. Simmons is back as James Gordon, Barbara’s father and the Gotham City Police Department commissioner who previously appeared in Justice League (both versions). Michael Keaton will also reprise Bruce Wayne/Batman following his return to the role in The Flash after previously playing the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns. Doom Patrol’s Brendan Fraser will appear as the pyromaniac Firefly, while Jacob Scipio (who worked with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah on Bad Boys for Life), Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson and Ethan Kai in unidentified roles.

