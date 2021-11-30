HBO Max's Batgirl Movie Has Begun Filming, Here's How The Director Celebrated

It’s been a long time since we saw Batgirl in a live-action movie, but not only is the popular DC Comics superheroine returning to the cinematic space, this time she’ll be the lead character. In the Heights’ Leslie Grace will play Barbara Gordon in the Batgirl movie, an HBO Max exclusive offering that’s been in development for several years. Well, Batgirl is finally filming, and Adil El Arbi, who’s co-directing the project with Bilall Fallah, understandably decided to celebrate the first day of production.

Following their work on Bad Boys for Life and the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are now turning their attention to the DC Extended Universe with Batgirl. Here’s how Arbi informed the masses on Instagram that cameras are officially rolling on Barbara Gordon’s first solo feature:

Taking a picture of a clapperboard is a classic way for a director to let people know that their movie is finally filming, but it’s what’s around the Batgirl clapperboard that’s especially intriguing. The “Officer Barbara Gordon” nameplate indicates that the DCEU’s version of Barbara works for the Gotham City Police Department, and evidently her area of expertise is code-breaking judging by the book on the right side. The ball of yarn right below the book also clues us in that Barbara likes to get some knitting done while at work, and because there’s garland on the left side of the picture, there’s a strong chance that like fellow DCEU movie Shazam!, Batgirl is set around Christmastime. So yeah, there’s a lot to absorb here.

