Batgirl Movie Directors Explains Why Watching The Flash Made Them ‘Sad’ And I Had The Same Thought
The Flash and Batgirl were both meant to feature Michael Keaton's Batman, and Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi got honest about their movie being scrapped.
The DC live-action universe has had plenty of peaks and valleys since its inception, along with shakeups behind the scenes. Case in point: the shocking fate of the Batgirl movie, which was scrapped by Warner Bros. despite it being filmed and nearly completed. Chatter surrounding that cancelled flick increased due to the release of The Flash and Blue Beetle, with the latter project also originally mean to be a Max original. The Batgirl movie directors recently explained why watching The Flash made them said, and I honestly had the same thought.
There was a ton of anticipation for the scrapped DC movie ahead of its release, partly thanks to the outstanding cast of Batgirl. That includes Michael Keaton, who was reprising role as Bruce Wayne/ Batman. He also rocked the cape and cowl in Batman opposite Ezra Miller in The Flash, in what was supposed to be the second of these returns. Batgirl filmmakers Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi recently spoke to Insider, and got honest about their emotional response to seeing The Flash. As the latter filmamker put it,
Points were made. While there have been a number of DC shakeups recently, Batgirl is the only movie that was filmed and ultimately dropped by the studio. It doesn’t look like audiences will ever get to see Batgirl’s finished product, which seems to be what the directors are really bummed about. After all, they made that film to be watched. I’m personally a huge fan of the title character and have not-so-patiently been waiting for the Bat-family to take center stage in the DCU.
The Batgirl movie was dropped by Warner Bros. after it filming was completed, with the budget rumored to be from $70-$90 million. The movie would have seen Brendan Fraser play the villainous Firefly, and also see the return of J.K. Simmons as Comissioner Gordon. The studio will reportedly get a major tax writeoff for scrapping movie, which may prevent them from ever changing the course and releasing it. If you ask me, it’s a crime that these performances were captured and won’t be seen, especially Michael Keaton.
While both The Flash and Batgirl featured Keaton returning to the role of Batman from the Tim Burton movies, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi maintain that they’re ultimately very different projects. Later in that same interview Adil compared them, saying:
Well, my FOMO is even worse now. It sounds like Batgirl would have looked and felt straight out of Tim Burton’s orignal pair of movies. Add in Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne it sounds like this could have made that into a trilogy of its own. Give us the footage, you cowards!
The Flash is streaming now on Max, and the next DC movie hitting theaters is Aquaman 2 on December 20th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
