Batgirl Movie First Look Shows What Leslie Grace's Hero Will Look Like In Costume

Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl, is set to come back to a live-action movie for the first time since 1997’s Batman & Robin with an upcoming project that has been in early development for HBO Max. The movie will star In The Heights’ Leslie Grace as the fan-favorite hero. During DC Fandome’s pack of exciting announcements, we have an early look at Batgirl!

Leslie Grace, screenwriter Christina Hodson and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah surprised those watching DC Fandome with a tease for Batgirl. While discussing their plans for the film, which is still in pre-production, they also revealed some awesome concept art. Take a look:

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Batgirl will in fact don a classic-looking suit many have come to know from her in the DC Comics. The concept art from the movie features Barbara Gordon donning a long cape and cowl that looks to be a blend of black and purple in color. The most striking element may be the fact that Leslie Grace’s Batgirl will in fact be wearing the red hair for the role.

While chatting about the upcoming movie, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who broke out into the blockbuster scene last year with Bad Boys For Life, did a massive search for the next Batgirl, auditioning actresses from a range of ages and races. But it was Leslie Grace who gave them the “goosebump moment” that made them decide to make her the first actress to bring Batgirl to life in a standalone film.

Leslie Grace said one of her first questions was whether Barbara Gordon would have her iconic red hair during the DC Fandome announcement. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah confirmed that she will in fact be a redhead. Along with that, Grace said she’s training hard to take on many of the action scenes of the movie. Grace spoke about her DC character with these words:

She’s a girly-girl, but she is also so capable of being strong and being determined and kicking butt. She wants to prove herself but she’s also still just so sweet. A lot of times we focus a lot on the male superheroes but it was really exciting to read for a female superhero that has that grit and is also sincere and almost eager to prove herself.

Christina Hodson, who previously wrote Birds of Prey along with the upcoming The Flash movie, teased that Barbara Gordon will be “discovering Batgirl for the first time” and explore the duality of her personality with the storyline. Hodson described it as “fun” and the directors said they envision a “raw” and “relatable” Batgirl through the fight sequences.