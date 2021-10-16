The Flash First Look Features Some Awesome Surprises And Crazy Teases

If you’re a Flash fan who at some point in the last six years gave up on the idea of ever seeing the Scarlet Speedster get his own movie, we don’t blame you. While a solo film was first announced as being in development all the way back in 2015, that was also a time when Seth Grahame-Smith was set to direct. Following his departure, the project went through multiple other iterations, with filmmakers dropping out each time – but clearly Andy Muschietti’s vision has stuck, and now, thanks to DC Fandome, we have winessed a kick-ass first look The Flash.

Based on a script by Christina Hodson – who previously worked within the DC Extended Universe canon by writing the script for Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn), The Flash is technically a spin-off of Zack Snyder’s Justice League that features Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen at the center of his very own adventure. The story is heavily influenced by the events of the fan-favorite crossover event series “Flashpoint” and will see the hero time travel to try and fix the past – only to create massive changes in the future. That's more hinted at than shown in the footage, but we definitely get to see some awesome consequences – including multiple Barrys, and a major Batman switch.

To start with the former, we can't say we know exactly how Barry winds meeting another version of himself, as that's not necessarily something that should happen while he's traveling on his own timeline, but clearly it's a part of this story. You can see him in the background of the screenshot below, along with Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

As awesome as that is to see confirmed, however, that feels like small potatoes compared to the tease with the Dark Knight. The Flash teaser opens with what sounds like Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne talking about changing the past, but then there is a shot of his cowl shattered on the floor, and then later there is this bit of brilliance – teasing the return of Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne Batman:

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

In addition to featuring Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Sasha Calle, The Flash will also feature Ron Livingston as Henry Allen (Barry’s incarcerated father) and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West (the love of Barry’s life). Maribel Verdú, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancuso, and Luke Brandon Field fill out the rest of the supporting cast.

As noted by Ezra Miller is the DC Fandome introduction, there is still a lot of work left to be done on the movie, and we still have a while to wait before The Flash hits theaters. Set to be the third of four big live-action DC Comics movies coming out next year, it will be playing on the big screen starting November 4, 2022 – following the release of Matt Reeves’ The Batman (March 4, 2022) and Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam (July 29, 2022), and preceding the arrival of James Wan’s Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom (December 16, 2022).

For a full rundown on everything that is set to hit the big screen from the world of DC Comics in the coming years – including both projects with release dates, and those without them – head on over to our Upcoming DC Movies guide.