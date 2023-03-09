After Being Scrapped By HBO Max, Batman: Caped Crusader Has Found A New Streaming Home

It’s been a rough time for DC Comics-related projects on HBO Max lately, ranging from the Batgirl movie being scrapped, to both Titans and Doom Patrol ending after their current fourth seasons. Then there was the news that HBO Max subscribers would no longer have Batman: Caped Crusader to look forward to, but the good news was that it wasn’t being scrapped entirely. Now it’s been announced that the upcoming DC TV show has found a new streaming home.

Although a formal deal hasn’t closed just yet, THR has learned that Amazon is lining up a two-season order for Batman: Caped Crusader. Netflix, Apple and Hulu were among the other streaming platforms reportedly entertaining bringing the latest animated series focused on Gotham City’s shadowy protector into their respective folds, but Amazon ultimately came out on top. This news follows seven months after HBO Max announced it would no longer house Batman: Caped Crusader, with this being one of the many examples of Warner Bros. Discovery monetizing its content by selling certain projects to third-party buyers.

Announced in May 2021, Batman: Caped Crusader comes from the minds of Batman: The Animated Series co-creator Bruce Timm, The Batman franchise overseer Matt Reeves and producer J.J. Abrams, and comic book writer Ed Brubaker is running the writers room alongside Timm. Batman: Caped Crusader is said to be a spiritual successor to Batman: The Animated Series, which aired in its original form from 1992 to 1995, and kicked off the DC Animated Universe. No specific plot to casting details have been announced yet, but the show will be heavily noir-influenced and follow Bruce Wayne at a time when he hasn’t formed an alliance with Commissioner James Gordon.

Assuming Batman: Caped Crusader is indeed set up at Amazon, it will be the latest piece of superhero-related content for Amazon Prime Video subscribers to be able to exclusively stream, with others including Invincible, The Boys, The Boys: Diabolical and the Sylvester Stallone-led movie Samaritan. Amazon is also home to original animated shows like Undone, Fairfax and The Legend of Vox Machina. While there’s no word on when Batman: Caped Crusader would premiere on Amazon, it’s nice to know that the show would be guaranteed to run a couple seasons rather than potentially be cancelled after just one.

Batman: Caped Crusader is just one of many Batman-related projects to look forward to in the relatively near future. Later this month sees the debut of Gotham Knights on The CW (although in that show, Bruce Wayne has been killed), and in June, The Flash will feature the long-awaited return of Michael Keaton wearing the cape and cowl. The Batman - Part II is also slated for release on October 3, 2025, but before that, HBO Max will release its Colin Farrell-led The Penguin spinoff series. And of course, let’s not forget the forthcoming DC Universe franchise introducing its own Batman in The Brave and the Bold alongside the Damian Wayne incarnation of Robin.

